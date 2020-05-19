One of the phrases I’m hearing a lot recently is, “I cannot wait until things return to normal.” A thought I have had when hearing someone say so is, “You can’t ever go back.”
Will anything be really normal after the quarantine and stay-at-home orders are lifted? In fact, what was ‘normal’ to begin with anyway? Moreover, should we really accept the normality we had in place before the shutdown?
There is a lot “normal” I’ve retained through this period of remote learning from home. I have walked the dog, planned social studies lessons from home, read a book or two, and continued the goal of drawing ever closer to my family and improving relationships.
Sure, we miss organized sports, dinners out, and an occasional trip to the movies, but maybe we’ve realized those things were just icing on the cake of everyday existence. Remembering the past before the shutdown, many were absorbed in their normal of busyness and selfishness. The most important word was “me.” People were just happy to be in their homes after being told for years it was a family’s most important investment.
Now, as we begin the several phases of reopening, will normal just continue to remain normal or can reopening usher in a new era? Can most of us continue to understand and practice what we have learned during the pandemic — to love our neighbors more fully and help them, to communicate better with family, and to be involved in our local communities more so than ever before?
“Returning to normalcy,” a phrase used by President Harding in the 1920s, communicated an America returning to greater isolationism following World War I. The era silently evoked a period when certain groups of people were hated, abused, and shamed. Many people blamed the war’s outcome and the deaths from the 1918 flu pandemic on immigrants and other minorities. It was not a good time for many in this country because of the hate and the vitriol.
“Returning to normalcy” in our time means we didn’t learn anything from having to stay at home and change some of the things we were doing. We were just happy with the status quo.
In the 1920s people wanted to forget the war and went on a spending spree. Three out of every four purchases were bought on credit. The economy was generally good even though the disparity of wealth in the country grew by leaps and bounds. The increasing gap between rich and poor continued to grow too, and the Great Depression beginning at the end of the decade brought these gaps to the forefront. If our normalcy means returning to old policies, there will be true economic hurdles ahead despite which party is in power.
Even though our hearts want to return to normal, perhaps it is better we don’t return to the way we understood normal before the virus migrated here and turned the busyness of life into a slow crawl.
There are many posts on Facebook these days about changing our lifestyles after all this is done. There are suggestions in these posts about supporting local businesses more, buying American-made products, and generally being nicer to one another. The tragedy of this time is we should have been doing those things all along.
I do not want just “normal” when the shutdown ends and the reopening phases are done. I’m concerned about a better normal and a better country.
For a new normal to be successful, each one of us must take strides to keep it by practicing a lesson learned from the last two months. All of us can do that. In fact, it is our duty and responsibility to do so. We must take stock in what we’ve learned, felt and witnessed. Then, instead of reembracing the old normal, we’ve got to move forward into the present and future; into the places where we can continue to make a difference.
Wherever those places and spaces are, don’t ever let them be normal again. Strike out and be a better person in those areas of interest. Give to them more. Show more gratitude and thankfulness. Ask where you can help.
There were good things which occurred in the 1920s to be sure, but America turned inward in lots of ways. The country sought pleasure in money and escapism. Some writers actually left America because they saw it as too materialistic. It took the Great Depression and a second world war to bring people a little closer together.
Instead of turning inward, let’s turn ourselves outward and work hard. To turn inward, to seek those to blame, and to act undemocratic are roads leading to dysfunction and discord.
To do so 100 years later in the aftermath of another catastrophe would be counterproductive, wrong, and sad.
