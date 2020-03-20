History can be a guide at almost every moment.
As citizens hunker down in the wake of the virus threat, we can look to history to spur us onward and provide guidance as to what to do.
On the eve of British entry into the Great War, Foreign Secretary Edward Gray said, “The lamps are going out all over Europe. We shall not see them again in our life-time.” The war ultimately cost 18 million lives and accelerated a flu epidemic which conservatively cost another 40 million. The lamps did go out in 1914, but people pressed on. They survived, rebuilt the world, and moved forward knowing their time was imperfect and other horrors awaited.
Following the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill braved the Atlantic hurricane season and German U-Boats to meet with President Franklin Roosevelt and his staff for a period of weeks. On Christmas Eve, the two leaders addressed an audience on the White House lawn and lit the national Christmas tree. The following day, they went to church together. In making plans for the war, they began to work feverishly together with a set of common aims. Leadership helps give people hope. The Second World War revealed the horrors mankind can do, but also helped remind people of the value of service and sacrifice.
In another threatening time, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. stood on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, saying, “This is our hope. This is the faith that I go back to the South with. With this faith we will be able to hew out of the mountain of despair a stone of hope.” At the time, many people in this country, regardless of color, were fighting challenges regarding civil and human rights. Certain individuals could not sit at integrated lunch counters or even register to vote. Yet, the minister of the hour had hope and wanted others to have hope things could change. They hoped the country and its government could live up to its founding creeds of freedom and equality. The March on Washington helped the Kennedy Administration move towards a Civil Rights Bill. The faith surrounding men and women of goodwill doing the right thing moved people forward.
In our time coupled with fears and panic concerning the virus, perhaps it is helpful to remember there have been former times which were just as tough if not tougher. Each generation presents its own challenges. In the 1940s and 1950s people feared polio until a vaccine arrived. Children were told not to leave their front porches, people avoided public places like swimming pools, and there was palpable fear. In the 1980s people feared the spread of the AIDS virus. And just like today, there were cruel jokes filled with misunderstanding. Most were told just so people could deal with their own fears.
Yet, as it has happened again and again, people went to work, pulled together, sought solutions over panic, used pragmatic thinking, and answered their own personal call to help out. Soldiers volunteered, mothers and school kids marched, and others practiced the heartfelt service of addressing the needs of individuals who needed help. Some crossed a line and sat where they were told not to. People got over themselves in various ways and did not allow their own fear to determine the outcome of a particular situation. They simply got in there and helped. In this way, they brought hope to others and hope to themselves. They found out, in many cases, having faith in God, in a cause, and in other people were pretty good things. They remind us about the power of doing good when nothing comes easy.
To be triumphant in our time, we must remember the words from President Jimmy Carter during an important speech in 1979, “We’ve got to stop crying and start sweating.”
Enduring means having both a hope and a faith. To have faith is to be sure of the things we hope for even if they are things yet on the horizon at this moment. The scriptures tell us faith to save a soul is possible and we have the assurance things hoped for can and will come to pass.
Carving a stone of hope out of a huge mountain, conquering a virus, or moving forward can be a huge task. We can remember there have been huge challenges before and will be again. History will remember this time. Did criticism and negativity get the best of us? Were we able to move forward with passion and make positive changes which added to the dignity of man? Were wrongs corrected? Did we do our best to move forward? Were we able to list our fears and then work to best them?
In this time, just like all others, faith and fortitude are paramount.
