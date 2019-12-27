We are not a Democrat paper. We are not a Republican paper.
I felt compelled to write that after a couple of recent phone conversations and some Facebook comments (which we published in print and allowed to be on our Facebook page) that seem to think we are lined up against President Donald Trump because we run letters to the editor that are critical of him.
By the way, we also run letters that defend and celebrate him. In fact, one of our most conservative and most frequent contributors sent me a nice note just before Christmas thanking the paper for printing his letters.
We are not against the president, and we are certainly not against Republicans.
We’ve highlighted the words and deeds of our Republican leaders, and I count some of them as more than acquaintances. A few are people I can talk to frankly and expect a frank response.
I recently received a nice note from one of them, as well, regarding our fairness of coverage.
We do abide by some guiding principles — whether covering Democrats or Republicans.
No matter which side you are on, the paper is — and always will be — on the side of the truth. Sometimes that can be hard to get at but we try each day.
We also aim for fairness. We endeavor to get both sides of a story. We talk about this constantly in the newsroom.
We believe our elected leaders should be responsible — when it comes to spending the money of the taxpayers, carrying out the duties of the job or answering the questions raised by constituents. We ask that they tell the truth and take no pity when they are exposed in a lie.
We wish both parties would pledge to elect people who are truthful, fair and responsible.
I hope that helps you understand the role of the paper. I wish I was more confident it would.
