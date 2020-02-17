We should have made it clear.
In our Sunday story about the Republican primary, we stated there are 7 candidates for two seats on the Catawba County Commissioners.
We should have noted there are also two Democrat candidates, Gabriel Sherwood and Jerome Simpkins. The candidates face no opposition in the primary race and are guaranteed slots on the November ballot.
Two of our sharp-eyed readers wrote to me and noted the error. They were right.
In March, voters will narrow the field of Republican candidates for county commissioner to two. In the fall, the winners of the GOP primary will face Sherwood and Simpkins.
We were writing about the March primary but a note about the Democrat challengers was too important to omit.
Thanks for all the letters
I have not put together an official count, but we received more than 30 letters to the editor about candidates for office and the upcoming primary vote.
Friday was the deadline to submit letters related to the primary and local elections.
Be sure to go to hickoryrecord.com on election night for the results.
