Before the Catawba County Library issued a press release announcing that it was helping to bring the off-Broadway play “Black Angels Over Tuskegee” to the Catawba Valley, I knew that the Tuskegee Airmen were African American men who played a significant role in World War II, but that was about it.
The press release stated that “the Tuskegee Airmen were a renowned group of African American pilots, mechanics, bombardiers, navigators, and instructors within the Army Air Corps (a precursor of the U.S. Air Force) during World War II. Their service set the stage for the integration of the U.S. military in 1948 and the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s.”
I passed the information along to Richard Eller, history professor at Catawba Valley Community College; Historian-in-Residence at the Catawba County Museum of History, where he teaches an American history class attended by Newton-Conover High School students; author and documentarian. Richard teaches an African American history class at CVCC, a highlight of which is the annual class trip to Selma, Alabama, with a stop in Tuskegee to visit Tuskegee University and to tour the Tuskegee Airmen museum. The 2020 class will be heading to Alabama at the end of February.
“I think it’s interesting,” said Richard, “that given the prejudice of that period when people did not believe African Americans had the abilities to be pilots, Eleanor Roosevelt went up in a plane with an African American pilot to prove how wrong people were about these pilots.”
“Black Angels Over Tuskegee” speaks to the prejudice about which Richard remarked. As the press release stated, the play “poignantly tells the story of six recruits hoping to become Airmen, dramatizing their struggles for opportunity and dignity amid Jim Crow-era policies . . .”
I wondered how amid such narrow-mindedness about the intellectual capabilities of African Americans these men ever got the opportunity to prove themselves in the first place. The U.S. military was segregated prior to and during WWII. African Americans in the military had practically non-existent hopes of becoming much more than support personnel.
Richard explained that historically black Tuskegee University (originally known as Tuskegee Institute) “had a reputation for being able to accomplish whatever was asked of it.” Furthermore, continued Richard, “we didn’t have enough pilots for the air war. Even Lenoir-Rhyne had a pilots’ school.” So, those in authority during WWII were willing to give the Tuskegee guys a shot.
According to the website of the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum at www.fdrlibrary.org, “on January 16th, 1941, the War Department announced the creation of the 99th Pursuit Squadron. This was to be an all-black flying unit trained at the Tuskegee Institute founded in Tuskegee, Alabama, by Booker T. Washington in 1881. Charles A. Anderson, a self-taught African American pilot had established a civilian pilot training program at the Institute in 1939.”
There’s the reputation Richard had spoken about.
The FDR website went on to explain that “since there were no black officers, eleven white officers were assigned to train and prepare a total of 429 enlisted men and 47 officers who would become the Tuskegee Airmen, the first black military personnel in the flying school. From 1941 to 1946 over 2,000 African Americans completed training at the Tuskegee Institute. Nearly three quarters of them qualified as pilots.”
History.com provides more information about the Airmen: “Trained at the Tuskegee Army Air Field in Alabama, they flew more than 15,000 individual sorties in Europe and North Africa during World War II. Their impressive performance earned them more than 150 Distinguished Flying Crosses, and helped encourage the eventual integration of the U.S. armed forces.”
History.com also stated that “in addition to some 1,000 pilots, the Tuskegee program trained nearly 14,000 navigators, bombardiers, instructors, aircraft and engine mechanics, control tower operators and other maintenance and support staff.
Many Tuskegee Airmen flew planes that escorted and protected bombers. I wondered aloud to Richard if the black fighter pilots protected white men piloting bombers. How ironic: separated in the skies just as they were on U.S. soil, but heroically fulfilling their missions nonetheless.
“It shows how patriotic those guys were,” Richard pointed out, going on to talk about the Double V campaign, its slogan coined by the “Pittsburgh Courier.” It cried for victory in the war and victory over inequality and racism for African-Americans at home. While some black people understandably had no desire to participate in a war for freedom and democracy in Europe while their own freedoms were severely limited, others saw service as a means to garner respect, appreciation, and civil rights.
The success of the Tuskegee Airmen helped in the pursuit of fair and impartial treatment and desegregation in the U.S. military.
Many Tuskegee Airmen continued on past WWII, Richard pointed out, saying they remained as a military group and served in Korea and Vietnam. Richard said CVCC hosted a Tuskegee Airman from the 1960s some years ago. “[Being a Tuskegee Airman] was a proud tradition that they continued,” Richard shared.
History.com supports Richard’s claim: “A number of the original Tuskegee Airmen would go on to longer careers in the military, including Benjamin O. Davis, Jr., who would become the first black general in the new U.S. Air Force; George S. “Spanky” Roberts, who became the first black commander of a racially integrated Air Force unit before retiring as a colonel; and Daniel “Chappie” James Jr., who would become the nation’s first black four-star general in 1975.”
In 2007, President George W. Bush presented Congressional Gold Medals to 300 of the original Tuskegee Airmen. A couple of years later, Barack Obama became the first African American U.S. president. History.com says he “once wrote that his ‘career in public service was made possible by the path heroes like the Tuskegee Airmen trail-blazed.’”
“Black Angels Over Tuskegee” will be performed at 7 p.m. Feb. 4 at Lenoir-Rhyne University’s P.E. Monroe Auditorium. Tickets are available for $15 each at www.thegreenroomtheatre.org
