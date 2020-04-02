On the night of the space shuttle Challenger disaster in January of 1986 President Ronald Reagan canceled his planned State of the Union Address and spoke to the American people for 10 minutes. He told them about the tragedy and, in both sad and hopeful tones, conveyed to the listeners the future of America’s space program. Although he privately worried the speech had failed, calls came in to the White House the next morning expressing appreciation and support. They told him how important the speech was. Such calls and notes gave the president confidence during a profoundly sad time.
One of the signature lines from the speech crafted by Reagan and his speechwriter Peggy Noonan communicated widely to schoolchildren watching the shuttle’s live takeoff and explosion. He said, “The future doesn’t belong to the fainthearted, it belongs to the brave.”
What does it mean to be brave? How can we define it in our time of instant media when heroic character can often be shot down in a news story or tweet? How can we all express bravery?
People define bravery in different ways. It can be a leader calming people’s fears as Reagan did through the use of words and examples. Moreover, one thinks of firemen and women rushing into a burning building to save souls. Perhaps bravery is a friend saying true and tough things to another in an effort to help the person grow and be a better human being?
Author and researcher, Dr. Brene Brown speaks about being brave. One of her core findings is being brave comes from a person’s ability to be vulnerable with themselves. She says, “Vulnerability is not about losing, it is about showing up when you can’t control the outcome.”
She tells a great story about her daughter swimming on a swim team and being hesitant about swimming a particular event. Dr. Brown encouraged her to participate in the event, “You will never win this race, but maybe winning for you is getting off the block and getting wet.” After finishing the race, her daughter understood it was okay to be vulnerable and afraid, and it was important not to let those feelings block her from being successful.
Teddy Roosevelt once wrote an essay on successful people. He theorized there were two kinds of successes. One stemmed from an individual simply possessing amazing talent from birth; being gifted in a particular area. The other kind of success came from average people developing an incredible work ethic in a particular endeavor and fighting hard to grow day in and day out. Bravery stems from an undaunted spirit; being able to develop a particular talent and using it for good.
Being brave also comes from using one’s experiences in powerful ways to impact others. Teddy Roosevelt’s cousin, Franklin, bought an older, disheveled resort in Georgia after contracting polio. He renamed it “Warm Springs” and it became the Southern White House while he was president. Before contracting polio, he would have never thought about doing it. Yet, he made Warm Springs a place for the “polios,” other people affected by the disease, to come, rest, and rehabilitate.
It is true bravery can come from an individual dedicating and embedding principles into his or her life. Many influential leaders throughout history had a sense of following the ideas they were dedicated to. Cadets at the West Point Military Academy have the motto “Duty, Honor, Country” instilled into them. A former superintendent called them the words which, “reverently dictate what you want to be, what you can be, what you will be. They are your rallying point to build courage when courage seems to fail, to regain faith when there seems to be little cause for faith, to create hope when hope becomes forlorn.” Principles can guide us to a point where bravery connotes the ability to take action. All of us have probably had the experience of stepping into a situation because principally, it was the right thing to do. The reverse is true, as well.
Things happen to us as human beings. There will always be challenges, but we can have hope and not be faint. During a very sad moment in the nation’s history, President Ronald Reagan encouraged people to be brave by connecting the history of the past with future human endeavors.
Each of us has purpose. Let us find, or regain, or continue to build on the mission and the calling set before us. The future doesn’t belong to the fainthearted.
The phrase doesn’t mean we are not going to get down or have hard days, but it is in the “getting up” and “not being weary in the well-doing” which will help us have strength. Let’s support one another. Let’s be brave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.