Can a business be denied designation as an essential business and still operate in these days of pandemic?
The answer appears to be yes.
We listed Revive Furniture of Hickory as one of the area businesses denied the essential designation by the state.
But Revive continues to operate and that is OK with the N.C. Department of Revenue.
In a letter to the furniture company, the state denies the essential request. This sentence follows: “However, your business may continue to operate as long as it can operate with the following Social Distancing Requirements in Executive Order No. 121.”
Under the order, employees are required to maintain a distance of six feet apart and engage in frequent hand washing. In addition, the business is asked to provide regular cleaning of high-touch surfaces and to operate online if possible.
Revive’s Nichole Vandestreek wrote to us that the article we published created concern that the business was operating out of compliance.
“Because our employees work stations are well beyond 6 feet part, we only have 9 employees working in nearly 20,000 square feet, we have multiple hand washing stations, we have hand sanitizer and disinfectant available to all of our employees, we are cleaning high-touch surfaces multiple times a day, we require that employees wash their hands upon entry, we have restricted entry to the building to only include our primary employees, and because we are a manufacturer that does not have customer traffic we were granted permission to ‘continue to operate,’” she said in an email.
So, there you have it. A business can be denied essential status but can still get permission from the state to operate.
Yep, it’s confusing. But the state says Revive is not out of compliance.
