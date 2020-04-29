Sometimes, our state officials make the right call — even if they need a little push to get there.
The Hickory Daily Record was part of a 20-member media coalition that threatened the state with a public records lawsuit last week. At issue was the state’s secrecy surrounding coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes and assisted living communities.
On Monday, for the first time, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services listed more than 70 places with ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks, including Autumn Care in Drexel and Grace Heights Health and Rehabilitation in Morganton.
It was the correct decision. We believe in individual rights and privacy. But this move by the state does not identify individuals. It does, however, provide information people need to protect their loved ones and the people who live at those centers. The data also helps us understand how the virus is spreading through our state.
That’s essential information that should be part of the discussion as North Carolina looks to loosen restrictions when Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-at-home executive order ends on May 8.
Good information leads to better decisions. And it puts to rest some rumors.
As our elected leaders convene in Raleigh, they need all the data they can get.
