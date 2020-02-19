Beware of posts from a Facebook page called “North Carolina Breaking News.” They often have little or no connection to the truth.
We ran a story online Monday and in print Tuesday about tacks placed in the Hickory Police Department parking lot that flattened tires and had the local chief saying he believes the department was the target of vandalism. The police department issued a press release on the subject with photos.
North Carolina Breaking News also picked up the Hickory police photos. But their version of the story was quite different from ours. NCBN’s Facebook page blamed the vandalism on “social justice warriors.”
I’m not sure what a social justice warrior is, but I do know the police never mentioned such a group as suspected culprits in this case.
“That is something that they have put out there on their own,” Chrystal Dieter, the police department’s victim and community services coordinator, said Tuesday via email. “Nothing that we have released.”
What concerns me, other than a clearly fabricated story, are two things:
1. I see a number of people who I know and respect sharing information from this Facebook collection of half-truths and fabrications.
2. What’s next for this group? You can substitute a lot of words for “social justice warriors” and create unfounded acrimony.
Reporter Lisa O’Donnell of the Winston-Salem Journal dug into this website on Monday. She talked to Alice Marwick who researches media manipulation as an assistant professor of communications at UNC Chapel Hill. Marwick reviewed the Facebook page.
Marwick told O’Donnell she found the hyper-local focus of North Carolina Breaking News interesting. Though North Carolina still has a fairly robust local news presence, many people now get their news from Facebook.
“By personalizing the news, people who are suspicious of certain groups now have this sense of urgency. This is when you get the real potential of stuff spreading wildly in local groups of people,” Marwick said in the Winston-Salem Journal story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.