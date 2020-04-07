In times of need, we seek reassuring images that we can touch or see as we deal with the trials and tribulations of life. Many people waiting for a loved one to complete surgery, flying from a distant location, or serving in a battle zone have used symbols of their faith as a source for guidance and peace of mind. Many times, it is a cross emblematic of our Christian beliefs. It may be a wedding ring that reminds us of the vows taken with the individual at risk, or a symbol of the religion or denomination of the impacted person.
As we deal with the changing pattern of how we worship online and individually, the outward symbols of our religion may be more important. Whether it is the Bethlehem Star, a candle in a window, a plain wooden cross on our lawns, or a Star of David on our door, this outward image in addition to personal symbols may aid us in the continued renewal of our faith. Most groups of faith or religious sects have symbols that serve as a representation of the power of their personal beliefs. More than 65 religious symbols are allowed on the graves in veteran’s cemeteries.
Symbols of all religions and faiths are a way to unite members of a common commitment and to indicate to others the hopes represented by the emblems. Symbols have power. They communicate beliefs and ideals often more successfully and more powerfully than words. They are remembered for decades or even centuries. They speak to us emotionally, not just logically. Symbols speak to us but religious symbols have added power. They express ages of shared times past, collective principles and triumphs and grief to those who hold them dear.
History tells us that Christians have been sustained in times of persecution, pestilence such as the black plague, the Spanish Flu, and many other real and perceived dangers through personal worship and individual help of others. Christians believe in showing images of their faith especially in times of crisis. Fear of the unknown can be overwhelming. For Christians, we may be enveloped in the protecting arms of Jesus as we meet the challenges of the pandemic on our very souls. Many symbols of our faith can be seen throughout our daily lives. We see the wooden crosses displayed on the front lawns of churches during the Easter season. We see the stars adorning trees during the Christmas season. We see the fish emblems on the back of vehicles. We see people wearing jewelry symbolizing the cross, fish, and the Alpha and Omega.
To Christians and non-Christians alike, few things are more traditionally familiar, and perhaps none are more loaded with significance than the cross. Since the earliest days of Christianity, the cross has been the physical epitome of Christian principles of resurrection and redemption — the process to teach religious doctrine while also uniting and rallying communities of believers. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that viewing the cross can be a profound experience for those who hold it dear. That’s the whole point, after all.
I suggest we choose a personal symbol to help us during these trying times — maybe a piece of jewelry or something to keep on our desk or nightstands. Listen to the medical experts and take appropriate measures, but remember our faith and prayer for our families, communities, nation, and world will sustain us through the worst and best of times. Rather than live in distress, actively receive his love and protection personally. We cannot let anxiety of the COVID-19 virus be greater than our trust in God.
Dr. Warren Hollar
Bethlehem, NC
