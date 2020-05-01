As a teacher, I am encouraging my students and my own children to keep a journal during these days. Years from now, the notes they make and the narrative stories they tell will help people understand what we all are going through and what we endured.
These times are different, challenging and a little scary, but they are also filled with some grace and rediscovery. People appear to be helping one another more even if some moments have brought out rudeness in them. Part of the rudeness is fear. The other part is ignorance.
The historian in me believes it is healthy to take a look at the past for its lessons and its strength. We often think moments in the past reveal simpler times and simpler people. Not so. However, a look into the past can help us. History can give us strength to move forward. The stories and the words from the past can motivate us in ways not thought of or seen. Those things can be good for our use.
In late February 1942, President Franklin Roosevelt addressed the country though one of his “fireside chat” radio broadcasts. America still suffered from the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor just a few months before. During the broadcast, FDR became the teacher, asking Americans to follow his words on maps published in newspapers for citizens to use. He laid out the context and places for the allied war taking place across the globe.
The broadcast reveals a president willing to be real with the American people. One of the main themes of the broadcast is sacrifice. At one point he says, “This generation of Americans has come to realize, with present and personal realization, that there is something larger and more important than the life of any individual or of any individual group — something for which a man will sacrifice, and gladly sacrifice — not only his pleasures, not only his goods, not only his associations with those he loves, but his life itself. In times of crisis when the future is in the balance, we come to understand with full recognition and devotion, what the nation is and what we owe to it.”
The same month these words were spoken, my grandfather graduated from naval training school and went to war with many other servicemen and women. They had an awareness of the cost they were going to be paying, even if it was not fully known. In our day, observing the stay-at-home order is an example of carrying out a sacrifice for the greater good of the group. Putting on a mask in public is a small thing, but may be an act of national will and personal health. Finding a common cause and doing our part to help can bring about national purpose.
One of the greatest writers of the 20th century, journalist Ernie Pyle, made his living telling the story of those soldiers who heard the president in his fireside chat. Those men, making all manner of sacrifices, read his columns and later his book, “Brave Men.” In one of his last columns from the war in Europe, reflecting on, and wondering when, the Second World War would end, he recognized no one country and no one person was going to have all the right answers. Yet, he gave great advice, “All we can do is fumble and try once more — try out of the memory of our anguish — and be as tolerant with one another as we can.” Good words for our time too.
These times are full of anguish and uncertainty. The critic will say rhetoric like this doesn’t help, is futile in the face of action. Perhaps there is some truth there, but rhetoric helps us believe in, and take, action.
Being tolerant in these days means not becoming broken open by division and silly partisanship. We must trust the idea that people are working to do their best. If the trust is broken by any politician at any level, the power of the vote can come in November.
Doing “our best” will not look the same for everybody. Such is a given, but the idea and the attitude can certainly help when taking care of family, and neighbors, and friends. Part of doing our best is reacting to change in creative and positive ways. None of us are the same, and such is genius. We can do many things.
Some have likened the COVID-19 crisis response to wartime footing. Whether we think about the crisis in this way or not is not the point. It can be a useful analogy for remembering how people served and sacrificed during another very challenging time — and how they persevered. We’ve been fortunate to hear some of their stories to help us now.
