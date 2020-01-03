Tim Egan’s recent book, “A Pilgrimage to Eternity: From Canterbury to Rome in Search of a Faith,” is an interesting read. Part history, part travel book, it is a telling of his walk on the historic Via Francignea — a trail carved across Europe during the Middle Ages where religious pilgrims hoped to increase their faith and escape certain church punishments.
Today, the trail is well-marked for all kinds of travelers wishing to experience a journey of some kind. For Egan, walking the Via became a trip in which he experienced history and delved into the mystery and the great questions of his own faith. In walking the Via he also tries to determine why Europe, rich as a people and a continent, is largely losing its Christian heritage. His book explores the intersections between individual and collective faith.
As Egan writes in his regular op-ed for The New York Times, “Religion is a story, a narrative about a force much greater than us.” His book relates how he began to come to terms with his own faith as he journeyed the Via to hopefully have an encounter with the pope at the Vatican near the end of his walk. He begins his pilgrimage in England as a skeptic and ends with Pope Francis’ challenge of allowing himself to be amazed by the mystery of faith. In his words: “Yet each mystery explained, as the science-loving Pope Francis would say, builds the case for God. It’s a case I came to understand, to feel it and see it, only after I’d allowed myself to be amazed.”
As the new year sits in its first week, maybe there is a big point to allowing ourselves to be amazed through the coming year?
Faith never looks the same for any one person, and yet, the experiences in each of our lives remain better than even the best Netflix series. Each of us can demonstrate the goodness of faith year in and year out. Each of us can rise from the same old conditions and concerns which trail us as individuals. Sure, this new year will present its own challenges and rewards, but as we embrace both with a certain understanding of faith, we can be better and do better. The past may be prologue, but it does not have to be. Egan did not use the quote by Teddy Roosevelt, but he experienced it during his walk in many ways: “Courage is not having the strength to go on; it is going on when you don’t have the strength.” And such is true when faith both builds us up and makes us question in moments of weariness. It is certainly not easy to have and maintain a faith. But faith provides strength to best even the worst of circumstances.
Faith and belief involve choices, mental, physical and spiritual, as Egan finds walking the Via, and as we all find walking the story of our own lives. We each have moments where we choose to believe, choose to adhere to a higher calling, and also make choices to walk away from things in the better interests of ourselves and others. We can either choose to be overwhelmed by suffering or we can embrace it and help ourselves and others along the journey. And in doing so, perhaps learn truths which stay deep in our hearts.
What are we already aware of concerning the new year? There will be battles: political, familial, and between the forces of good and evil; however, the biggest battles, perhaps, will take place between our ears. Resolutions will fade. So, what needs to remain?
Looking back, one thing we should always be amazed at is the strength of our own presentness with other people. We should never not be amazed at the value and gift of time spent with others, nor the importance of, and in, a little personal sacrifice. A healthy resolution for us is to always be less selfish.
The journey of this new year will be one of faith and belief. Planting feet in one’s faith will help one grow, as Egan found. Being amazed at what God can do, and being amazed at what he can accomplish through oneself and others, will certainly make for highlights in the year ahead.
When the poet C.P. Cavafy wrote “Ithaca” in 1911, its message defined the virtues of taking a journey instead of arriving at one’s destination. The poem resonates the power in the going instead of just the getting. None of us know much about this year. We know how it began and perhaps some of the things we might want to do.
So we must have faith to face the steps in moving forward. And we must have the hope in being willing to be amazed.
