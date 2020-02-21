February 22, 1980 marked a pivotal moment in the world of sports history. An underdog team faced the best team in the world and played its hearts out.
The United States, the seventh-ranked team in hockey at the Winter Olympiad held in Lake Placid, New York, made it to the medal round. Almost no one predicted it could happen. The Americans were playing in the semifinal for a chance to advance to the final and a chance at gold. Two hurdles remained: The Soviet Union and Finland.
America has played hockey in the Olympics since 1920. The United States team won the gold medal in 1960 but had not fared well since. The hottest team came from the Soviet Union. Their hockey team won its first gold medal in 1956. Since 1964, it won gold at every Olympic Games. Moreover, the team had not lost a game since 1968.
The Soviet team was used to playing together. Several of the players were members of the Soviet army whose duty became playing hockey in an effort to continue its Olympic dominance. In an era before “dream teams,” the makeup of the American team largely came from amateur college players. Still, they were coached by a superior talent in Herb Brooks. Brooks believed he could take the players and introduce them to a European hybrid form of play. He scouted each one of them for world championship and Olympic opportunities. In six months, he and his staff molded a tight-knit group of players. They were young, tough, and unafraid. Still, their style of play was unproven.
Yet, through the introductory rounds and pool play in the Olympic tourney, the American team kept getting better and better. Conversely, the Soviet team nearly lost two games before roaring back to remain undefeated in pool play.
On the afternoon of the 22nd, in one of the two semifinal matches, one of the youngest hockey teams at the Olympics met the most stable. They played just a few weeks before the Olympics and the Soviet team dominated the young American players. But, as Brooks told his team, this time could be different.
Television networks scheduled the semifinal game for the afternoon; however, the game was recorded and broadcast at 8:30 in the evening so it could be seen by more viewers in prime time. What transpired became what Sports Illustrated magazine called “The #1 single most spectacular sports story of the Twentieth Century.”
The Americans battled the Soviet team all night. The two countries, in the midst of a Cold War since the 1940s, were fighting on the ice in a tough contest. The Soviets would score. The Americans would tie. With 10 minutes to go in the final period, the United States scored to go up 4-3 against the greatest team in the world.
The next minutes were nervous and breathtaking. I distinctly remember being 10 years old and playing with my self-made cardboard Army men on the floor while watching the game in my pajamas. The air was exciting. Even at 10, my generation understood somewhat of what the Cold War meant. To this day, I will never forget the incredible saves the American goalie, Jim Craig, made. He covered the American goal like plastic. Nothing made it past him. All told, he stopped 36 shots on goal during the game.
As the last minutes ticked down, people became both hopeful and more nervous. Could the Americans pull off the upset? Then, as minutes led to seconds, broadcaster Al Michaels gave one of the most famous lines in history, “Do you believe in miracles? Yes.”
They did it.
While many still maintain it was just a hockey game, most recognize the contest took on Cold War significance. A memorable moment at the end of the game involved Craig picking up an American flag a fan threw on the ice. Craig unfolded it, put it around his shoulders, and skated around the rink to cheers of “U.S.A.” Afterwards, the players sang “God Bless America” in the locker room. Days later, the United States defeated Finland to win the gold medal.
Sports and hockey writer, John Gilbert, has written a recent book, “Miracle at Lake Placid,” based on his many interviews while covering the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid 40 years ago. Not a bad read which is compiled in almost play-by-play fashion through each hockey game the Americans played.
For me, it is the moment a young kid went to bed feeling, perhaps for the first time, the pride in what being an American involves. Those young kids beat the best team in the world and did it with class. And then, they had to play another game to win the gold.
What an amazing feat!
