I was in a rollover wreck one time. It wasn’t bad. Everyone walked away.
But I have a small scar on my left shin from the car rolling over twice because of a rain-slick road.
Back then, seat belts weren’t mandatory, and none were in that car. Everybody was tossed around like rag dolls. We were glad the car wasn’t going very fast. It rolled because the left front tire got caught in a ditch when the car skidded.
A wreck like that shakes loose every bit of dirt in the car and every object that’s not nailed down. I lost the change in my shirt pocket. I was drinking a chocolate milkshake. The cup was almost clean by the time the car came to rest on its wheels.
Of course, the milkshake went all over me and everyone else. Everything we bought to eat and drink that night was all over us. I have never been dirtier. We were a sorry bunch of pathetic wretches. I don’t want to do that again.
I was so sore the next day (even after a long, hot shower the night before) I couldn’t tie my shoes. I swear, everything including my earlobes hurt.
Even so, I cannot imagine what Ryan Newman feels like after his horrible, last-lap crash in Monday’s Daytona 500. I couldn’t help but think he might not make it out alive. But thank God he’s still with us.
As I write this, details of his injuries have not been released.
Stock car racing has made a lot of advances, and one of the most important is driver restraints mandated after Dale Earnhardt died in a last-lap crash at Daytona. Dale’s wreck didn’t look nearly as bad as Ryan’s, but it still ended the life of a legendary competitor.
Racing is a dangerous sport. Wrecks will happen. They’ve been part of the sport since its inception. Risk is something that can’t be entirely eliminated from racing. Machines will break, and people using them will get hurt regardless of precautions and technology.
Ryan’s wreck was as bad as I’ve seen at Daytona. Seems to me it was worse than Richard Petty’s famous crash at the 1988 Daytona 500. That was the first restrictor-plate race, one way NASCAR has tried to keep speeds below 200 mph.
Halfway through the race, Richard was clipped from behind going into the tri-oval, and his car went airborne. The car, nose down and perpendicular to the track, whirled like a tornado along the fence, shedding chunks of the body and other parts. It made eight complete revolutions, still airborne, before it landed back on the track.
Other drivers were trying to avoid flying metal and each other. Brett Bodine was finally able to make a hard left, but Richard’s car landed on all fours right in front of him, and Bodine could not avoid ramming the front quarter-panel on the driver’s side, violently spinning the car again.
Richard limped away with a foot injury. There was, and still is, a hullabaloo over restrictor plates. Richard went on to win more races. As I recall, Richard’s car didn’t flame up like Ryan’s.
Fire has been a deadly punctuation mark in a crash.
Whatever Ryan’s future holds, we can be assured he will continue his charitable efforts. Ryan is like many competitors. He’s not just a driver. He’s invested in his community, a community that extends far beyond the track.
Ryan is a conservationist who cares deeply for animals and the environment. He supported Project Halo after Hurricane Katrina in 2005. He has been a significant contributor to the Catawba County Humane Society Shelter. The Ryan Newman Foundation promotes conservation and provides education and encouragement to pet owners to spay and neuter their furry friends.
Krissie (his wife) and Ryan established Rescue Ranch near Statesville. It’s a place to have fun, a place to learn through activities. Ryan has never ignored his life outside of racing, and that’s a really good thing.
Race car drivers aren’t just a bunch of good ol’ boys trading paint and seeing who can go around a track the fastest. They give. A lot.
I love animals. Thank you, Ryan. Thank you, Krissie. I’m glad Ryan’s still with us.
I’m also a Kiwanian. Everything Kiwanis does is for children. We are cognizant other organizations have a similar mission. Thus, I have a cap that says Victory Junction, another reason to admire Kyle and Richard Petty.
Unlike my respect for drivers and affinity for racing, that cap is just about worn out. I’ll need another one soon, and I know exactly how to get it.
