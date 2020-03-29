So, day-to-day living has become a bit tricky, hasn’t it? Little is as it was. Except spring. I am particularly thankful this year to look around my yard and my neighborhood and for a few moments, pretend that everything is as it should be.
The azaleas are blooming, the buds on the clematis and lily of the valley are ready to pop, the dogwoods are nearing showtime, and our very old iris plant, whose genealogy traces back to gardens of folks long since departed, is showing off its rich blue flowers.
There’s no showing off in the business world, however. People, such as those who own restaurants, are just trying to stay afloat. I’m doing what I can to aid in their survival, stay well, and try to enjoy myself whenever possible. For instance, my husband and I decided to do something lots of people used to do in Hickory: go through the drive-through at Shell’s Bar-B-Q and then eat in the car while sitting in Shell’s parking lot.
Whether indoors or in the parking area, I can’t eat at Shell’s without thinking about the time my grandfather nearly strangled me. I was a little kid at the time, one who enjoyed frequent Friday night sleepovers at my grandparents’ house. We’d do one of two things: eat char-grilled steaks while watching the evening news (misery for a child) or eat BBQ sandwiches in Shell’s parking lot, car windows down if the weather was warm. I always sat in the backseat by myself. When I’d get bored, I’d stick my head out of the window like a dog. I’d count cars or watch for stray animals patrolling the asphalt for food scraps.
I guess my grandfather wasn’t thinking about my head-hanging-out-the-window habit when he pushed the control that raised all the windows. Mine went up so quietly and quickly that I didn’t have time to pull my head in. With barely enough breath to whisper “Papaw! Papaw!” while slapping at the back of his seat, I finally got his attention.
I wasn’t hurt, but he was beside himself with guilt. I don’t think I got to sit next to a lowered car window ever again.
From what I can tell, many Catawba County restaurants are weathering the virus crisis by following all the new rules and doing everything they can think of to carry on. Fresh Chef in Conover, for instance, is doing a fairly brisk take-out business. They’ve purchased a catering vehicle and added delivery within a 10-mile radius, and they’ve gotten into the world of meal prepping, allowing purchasers to buy a family-size lunch or dinner that’s pretty much ready to be cooked at home.
Kelly Heizer, who with partners owns Fresh Chef, said, “I’ll stay open as long as I can afford to.” Kelly’s had to let 80% of his workforce go. He said he’s been in the restaurant business 35 years and has weathered lots of storms, “but this is unprecedented.”
About a mile from Fresh Chef is the Studio of New York Stylin’, the hair salon where my stylist of many years, Beth Spencer, works. I got in just under the wire March 25 for my usual color and cut. Beth was racing about, sanitizing chairs every time clients exited seats and draping freshly laundered capes across shoulders.
Beth’s worried about her fellow beauticians as well as her clients, many of whom are older and depend on her to wash, dry, and style their hair at least once per week. “Hairstylists are still going to have to pay their booth rent,” said Beth. “And the weekly clients are hurting really badly. If your hair’s done, you feel better.” Beth said she heard that all North Carolina barbershops and salons will be closed a minimum of 30 days. “That’s a long time for a senior citizen to go without having their hair done, especially for those who don’t have the means to do it at home.”
Beth said one senior client showed up against her children’s wishes, having snuck out for a shampoo and blow dry. She told Beth she wouldn’t be telling her kids how she’d spent her morning.
Another older customer called to schedule an appointment for a day or two after the required closing. She’d thought that since Beth’s shop is small, it wouldn’t have to close. Interestingly, even with all the suggestions to maintain safe distances and not go out except for essentials, very few women and men had called Beth to cancel appointments made before the forced closure.
I overheard a couple of conversations while waiting for my hair “to process.” An elderly woman said she wore disposable gloves when she shopped for groceries. A hairstylist and her client discussed dealing with skin problems now that dermatology offices have closed.
I’d wondered about that one myself after receiving notification that Piedmont Plastic Surgery & Dermatology was closing all of its offices, including its Hickory location.
So, no haircutting and coloring. No fillers to smooth lines and wrinkles. Talk about a horror movie come to life! Will we even recognize each other when this is all over?
After my last hair service for a while, I headed to my cat’s veterinary office to get extra medical supplies. Miao Ming is diabetic and has high blood pressure. Oh, the things we do for our furry loved ones! The waiting area was empty. Two people were working in reception, mostly just manning the phones. More suffering is likely to ensue during this pandemic, and it’s going to be the animals whose owners are afraid to be among fellow pet owners in veterinary office waiting rooms or who, due to having been laid off, don’t have the funds to pay steep veterinary bills.
The saddest, though, are the elderly in nursing homes and retirement communities. They can’t have visitors, and they can’t leave their quarters, not even to go to dining halls. They’re served in their rooms. Additionally, there are those who live in their own homes, but are alone.
Some suggestions:
Watch spring unfold.
Do fun things – maybe things you did as a kid.
Patronize the places you’ve always supported. Get carry-out meals, use drive-throughs, order delivery, or buy gift cards to use later.
Make regular contact with people in retirement facilities or living alone. Call them or send cards. If they have the technology, send emails or texts or FaceTime with them. If you can get close enough, drive by and wave. There’s nothing more uplifting than simply knowing someone is thinking about you.
Finally, don’t look shocked or comment on Grandpa’s pony tail or Grandma’s sudden abundance of forehead wrinkles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.