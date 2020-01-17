“Star Wars,” Episode 4, appeared for the first time on screen in May 25, 1977. The summer blockbuster cost $11 million dollars to make and to date has grossed more than $775 million worldwide. The movie is seen as one of the greatest investments ever made by any production company anywhere at any time.
“Star Wars,” Episode 9, was released on December 20, 2019 with a probable production budget of $250-300 million. Who knows what it will gross worldwide, but it is doing pretty good in theaters across the country now.
I was 7 years old when the franchise began; going to the movies with family. Tickets were about $2 each then. Now, 42 years later, I have just seen the final installment with my own children. Tickets were about $15 apiece. It is pretty remarkable a series could last so long and interest so many people.
The series is just “cool.” And yes, there are teachable things there, too. Surprisingly, there are too many to discuss in this column, but here are a few themes to think about which the series seems to key on.
One of the major themes through the great majority of the episodes is the constant battle between the forces of good and evil. We see this right in the first few minutes of Episode 4 and again in the last few minutes of Episode 9. The series reminds one of a quote by English philosopher Edmund Burke “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good (people) to do nothing.” Such a thought is echoed by Poe’s character in the last episode where he says, “We’re not alone, good people will fight if we lead them.”
Another theme exemplified through the series is courage. Sometimes intentionally and sometimes begrudgingly, the characters are led into the cause of fighting the forces of evil; however, they eventually plant their feet in the cause and try to see things to the end point. Watching the last film reminds one of the quote by Holocaust survivor and author, Elie Wiesel, who spoke about the opposite of love being indifference. Here is a man who stood against indifference in the same vein as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. does in another decade. It took movements of people to fight the Imperial regimes and the First Order. Much like it takes movements to bring people out of injustices during periods in this country’s history. Moreover, people had to have the courage to do so; not just to get involved, but to stay and fight. The “Star Wars” films beg any audience against indifference.
An important theme seen in many of the films is a simple warning against recklessness. There is no doubt we are responsible for the choices we make and those choices have consequences. We can choose the good over the negative in most every circumstance. We can also choose mercy and compassion and be better people instead of “going to the dark side.” Sure, the temptation is there all the time, but we are responsible for our thinking and our actions.
One of the best themes and lessons from the films is the value of friendships and the simple glory in having friends. We all long for deep friendships forged among common bonds. The characters in the series embody friendship. None of them are perfect. They make mistakes, and they remind us of ourselves. Moreover, the lessons our family, our friends, and our teachers and mentors share with us — the priceless lessons they provide — the things they give us — and what they mean to us — absolutely live on. This message shines forth in the last episode, when Luke Skywalker says to Rey, “We’ll always be with you. No one’s ever gone.”
Not everyone likes the “Star Wars” movies for various reasons and this is understandable for the same reasons viewers don’t like other trilogies or stories, but here is a universal thing: All people desire a great adventure or a quest, long to be part of a great epic, and want to see themselves living a great story. Such will always be the appeal of “Star Wars.”
Even though there will be series spin-offs for ages to come, it was a little hard, and bittersweet, to watch Episode p knowing this was the last of the big films which started 42 years ago. The production of the episodes has provided continuity across time. Many of my friends growing up wanted to either be Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, or some other fantastic character which we either liked or were repulsed by. Isn’t that one aspect of what makes for an awesome series?
Some of those actors and actresses are gone now and we miss them, but we will see them again when we return to “a galaxy far, far away” in days to come.
