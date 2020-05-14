Last weekend I went out on assignment for the first time since the beginning of North Carolina’s stay-at-home orders.
I visited Corinth Reformed Church in Hickory to take photos of volunteers and veterans putting together American flags to be dispersed in the community in the coming weeks for Memorial Day.
Since I was on company time, I wanted to make sure to follow the latest guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This meant wearing some kind of face covering. I settled with my husband’s John Deere-themed cloth mask.
After dousing my hands with hand sanitizer and securing the mask behind my ears, I was ready.
Honestly, I felt awkward wearing a face mask. But all the volunteers were wearing them, which made me feel better.
And what a variety of masks I saw; Surgical, N95, handmade, ones that tied at the back of the head and some that looped around the ears. It made me wonder: How did they come by their masks?
One gentleman said his wife had been busy sewing masks for others during this pandemic. Others said they were able to purchase theirs online. It seems that everyone has some sort of face mask — but, how easy is it to come by a mask?
A quick search on Walmart or Amazon’s websites will come back with hundreds of options. The downside is not knowing exactly how long it will take for delivery.
There are also many folks right here in the Catawba Valley making masks at home. I’m pretty sure it would take me weeks to compile a list of locals making masks, so I won’t attempt it. But I have seen a massive uptick of posts on Facebook about people making and selling masks.
The challenge is finding a brick and mortar store selling masks.
Walgreens doesn’t have any face masks on their shelves in Hickory, Morganton, Lincolnton, Troutman and other locations, according to their website. I searched on the CVS website, too, with no luck.
A quick call to the Tractor Supply in Newton also proved to be fruitless — or maskless. I also called a few family-owned hardware stores and pharmacies with, again, no luck.
As of late April, the CDC recommends covering your mouth and nose with a cloth face mask when around other people even if you aren’t sick, according to the CDC website.
Whether or not people will wear it, ideally everyone would have access to masks. Do all Catawba Valley residents that want a mask have one? Who’s to know for sure.
