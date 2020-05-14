People ask me if I ever get tired of running a garden center and why I garden. The first question is easy. No.
The second question is a bit more complicated to answer because there are so many reasons behind it I say I garden because it is cheaper than therapy, but if you saw my plant wish list, that point is debatable, but it is emotional therapy.
Just wandering in the garden raises my spirits and heals my soul and refreshes my senses. Christian Bovee is quoted "To cultivate a garden is to walk with God" and I do feel closer to God as I witness the miracle of spring.
I can't paint or draw, so the garden becomes my canvas and flowers become my paint. The garden is also where I try my hand at photography. Plants are very patient and will allow numerous pictures to be taken without complaint.
It gives us hope for the future, as we plan our garden for the seasons we envision ahead. Gardening creates a sense of community. I have never met a stranger who gardens, as we find ourselves talking for hours and looking forward to our next visit. It’s what keeps me going through February, anticipating an early spring in March or staying patient until April. Time can pass so pleasantly in the garden.
My children flourished in the garden; the blank stares that I would see on their faces as they watched TV, disappeared as they began to take in the sights, sounds and smells of the garden and we sometimes even had long conversation about nothing at all. My youngest daughter would find a comfortable place to sit and read to me out loud, as I pulled weeds. It is a place of peace and joy and the daily worries tend to weaken or fade away once you step into the garden. I garden for the pure pleasure of it, which sums up, all of the above.
I told you the second answer was complicated, but anyone who truly loves gardening, understands.
