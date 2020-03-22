Over the last several days, fear over the coronavirus has spiked as the number of cases in America and around the world has multiplied. Our schools and restaurants are shut down, travel is limited and people are being urged to stay inside. Churches are canceling services and many smaller congregations are struggling to survive. Fear is gripping our nation. Many are feeling helpless and hemmed in.
How is the church supposed to respond?
By trusting in God’s promises. His character and his ways toward us.
A crisis is defined by events that you’ve feared in your worst nightmares. It includes events that you have never imagined could happen — circumstances that blindside you and leave you reeling and struggling to regain some kind of foothold.
Helplessness is scary. We resist it. We deny it and when we are deep within it, it seems as if we are unable to endure it. David spoke about helplessness in Psalm 4:1: “When I was hemmed in, thou has freed me often.”
This hemming-in process that David spoke about is God’s way of lovingly teaching us that he is completely adequate for every situation we are facing, such as the coronavirus.
A crisis can bring us face to face with our weakness which can ultimately lead us to the unlimited power of God.
God is bigger than the coronavirus
There is a principle that should be written into the fabric of the believer’s daily life. I like to call it the God Principle. Jesus said, “With God all things are possible” (Matthew 19:26). I believe that God can take any sin, any mistake, any evil, any virus and make it “work for good for those who love God and are called according to his purpose” (Romans 8:28).
It was Joseph when he revealed himself to his brothers who obviously thought they were in control gave glory to God’s sovereignty by exclaiming, “What you meant for evil, God meant for good” (Genesis 50:20).
Listen up. There is no situation that is beyond God’s power to change and bring into a blessing under his sovereign love.
We need to be wise and take precautions to combat the spread of the coronavirus, but at the same time, we need to pray the prayer of protection found in Psalm 91:1-3 daily.
“Those who live in the shelter of the Most High will find rest in the shadow of the Almighty. This I declare about the Lord: He alone is my refuge, my place of safety; he is my God, and I trust him. For he will rescue you from every trap and protect you from deadly disease.”
I encourage all believers to speak the promises of God’s protection over yourself and your entire household and church.
Do you currently have coronavirus? Probably not. Do you know anyone with coronavirus? Me neither. God’s people are to follow the command of Jesus and choose not to engage in fear. Instead, we choose to worship, serve those who are sick, and give gratitude back to God.
Now is the time
The Gospel is always drowned out more easily in peacetime. But not in a pandemic. God has prepared good works for us (Ephesians 2:10). He has prepared us for days like these. We can make God look great through simple acts of Christian courage in a world paralyzed and consumed by fear.
My prayer is that God will use his church to move toward, not away from, neighbors in need during this day of opportunity. One way this is witnessed may include churches opening their arms if hospitals become full. We can embrace the right risks, at the right times, and so fill our cities with the name of Jesus.
