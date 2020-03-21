We should all be a bit more like reader Gene Elliott.
Gene is 93, a loyal reader and one sharp fellow. I talked with Gene on Thursday when he detected a scam email sent to him.
The email had a Fox News logo and claimed a housewife had made an oil that would protect users from the coronavirus. If you wanted to know more, all you had to do was click a button.
Gene did not.
Instead, he called me and then the sheriff’s office to report this scam.
It’s a shame when bad times bring out the worst in people – from hoarding supplies to sending scam emails.
But they did not get Gene. He was too savvy and too good on his iPad.
You may have noticed
Some of our content is ending up in places it would not normally appear. We have puzzles in the sports section today.
And some content is taking a breather. For example, we had no Buzz Briefs this week. Frankly, there was not much going on with bars and restaurants on lockdown.
And we will not have a Notable Neighbor on Monday. We are not doing away with this time-honored feature which highlights a local person that has a story to tell. Rather, we are going on a brief hiatus with the feature and turning that space over to more coverage of the pandemic that threatens us.
We appreciate your patience in these trying times as we try to balance our coverage while facing what appears to be the most serious health threat of my lifetime.
Eric Millsaps is editor of the Hickory Daily Record.
