Column: Don't delay a child's vaccinations, checkups due to COVID-19

Unifour Pediatrics would like to encourage parents to continue to follow the well-child checkup guidelines, recommended by your child’s pediatric practice, and corresponding with the Bright Futures standards of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) preventive healthcare schedule.
The AAP asked practices to reach out to families and share the steps they have taken to protect and segregate well and sick children, as well as to stress the importance of the continuation of well-check visits. There is concern for a secondary outbreak of vaccine preventable diseases, which would normally not be seen when vaccines are up-to-date. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the AAP reports a significant drop in well-child checkups and vaccination delays. These missed visits may impact the child’s future health due to the delay of vaccinations, delayed appropriate screenings and anticipatory guidance, as well as a delay in referrals to specialists. Well-child visits often catch developmental or medical problems at an early stage in time to resolve them.
Pediatric practices are adapting and reinventing themselves to make every effort to provide safe and efficient care for patients even during this challenging time. At Unifour Pediatrics, we have safety protocols for staff including wearing masks, daily temperature checks, and clinical staff separated to see only well or sick patients. We divide well and sick patient visits into isolated areas using separate entrances. Our downstairs office has direct entry from our lower parking lot, and as always, is for only well-patient visits. Upstairs is separated into well and sick areas with patients using different entrances. As families arrive in our upper or lower parking lot, they are greeted and checked-in with an outside staff member. Temperatures are taken for each patient and anyone accompanying the patient. Nobody with a fever is allowed inside the office.
The waiting rooms are not in use, instead patients and their family wait in their car, in a familiar setting, with their preferred entertainment and snacks. While in the car a clinical staff member calls to gather the patient information for the visit and then directs them to the appropriate entry door. Time within the building is reduced to the physical exam with the practitioner and any associated lab work and vaccines, about 20% of the previous time spent in the office. Patient areas are sanitized after every visit.
If a patient has any symptoms of fever, respiratory problems, diarrhea, or rash they will be seen outside in our enclosed walled canopy area. We have a large outdoor space with five patient exam areas, plus two enclosed exam rooms. Our tent space is outfitted with all exam room equipment, sink, telephone and computers. This has worked out quite well to provide comfortable care for patients. Patients with suspected COVID-19 are seen in an additional separate outside area with staff in full personal protective equipment.
Many offices, like ours, are now doing tele-visits for many types of appointments. Much like FaceTime, or Skype where each caller is seen and heard, tele-visits are virtual “face-to- face” visits allowing the practitioner to interact with the patient and family to complete the visit. Like many pediatricians, we are providing behavioral and psychological tele-visits to help cope with stress, anxiety and depression experienced by children and their families during this challenging time. Parents easily join the tele-visit through our encrypted EMR healow app, or by clicking a link on a visit reminder email or text.
Pediatric offices are working hard to prepare and maintain safe environments for patients and their families with the optimal health of your child in mind. Talk with your primary care today to find out what they are doing, and to schedule an appointment. We are here for you!
Dr. Dave Millsaps has been the lead pediatrician with Unifour Pediatrics for 15 years and has served as a local pediatrician for 40 years.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!