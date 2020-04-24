Catawba County Manager Mick Berry was right this week when he said to the county board of commissioners: “You’re not going to get a rainier day than now.”
That’s why the best course of action is to dip into the reserves if the county’s predicted budget shortfall of $6 million ends up coming true.
The board also discussed holding off on the opening of Mountain Creek Park and delaying plans to open Riverbend and Bakers Mountain parks seven days a week.
Commissioners, we need those parks more than ever.
In the face of a pandemic and the accompanying restrictions, our county parks are a balm for the people.
That’s more than my opinion. The people are voting with their time and attendance.
I spent a couple of hours Saturday at Bakers Mountain. I was far from alone. The county employee working there said she expected the park to receive 500-600 visitors that day.
Before the pandemic, a typical spring Saturday would bring out 150-200 people, she said.
Over the past 17 years, I have rambled around the trails of Bakers Mountain dozens of times — mostly on the weekends. I had never witnessed the parking lot full and cars lined up down both sides of the road that leads to the park entrance until Saturday.
Here’s hoping Mountain Creek opens on time and people can hike or picnic at Riverbend and Bakers Mountain every day of the coming year.
Our parks are tangible reminders that something good can come out of paying taxes. Let’s use our rainy day pot of money to keep them open at a time when people hunger for a safe place to hike, relax and forget about the pandemic for a moment.
