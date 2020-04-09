The view from my front porch is the same as it is any other day.
Birds still visit the tall feeder and poke around in the yard, the trees are leafing (and that means pollinating) in their steady pace, and my morning coffee steams pleasantly.
The sounds have changed. The music of the woods is still the same. But street and highway noise is much less than normal.
These days are anything but normal, however. The COVID-19 virus has me and most everybody else hunkered down, practicing self-isolation, and taking extreme steps to reduce the risk of infection.
It’s the right thing to do for ourselves and others. My wife and I have ventured out a couple of times, but our sojourns are not social. For the most part, the mailbox at the end of the street has become our normal destination.
A couple of weeks ago, I overheard a “seniors-morning” shopper mutter that “We all gotta die sometime” and that rules and recommendations are “just trash, not necessary.” This shopper was not interested in social distancing.
It was small-minded conspiracy theory come to life at the checkout counter.
Even if I decided to practice risky behavior, I would not want to be responsible for spreading COVID-19. I don’t think ignoring the safety of others is the way to get a star in my crown.
The people who reject practices such as social distancing either don’t care or they miss the point. By taking great pains to avoid sneezing or coughing on others and restricting personal contact is how we do our part to starve COVID-19 to death.
That’s what we ordinary people must try to do – starve the perilous disease. It cannot survive without a host. Mud puddles won’t preserve the virus. It won’t grow on lampposts. It must have a host, and if you have it and sneeze or cough, you’ve just sent it by airmail.
But if there isn’t anyone around, or they’re the proper distance away, they probably won’t receive your poisoned missive.
I have masks because outdoor work often involves dust, wood chips, pollen and such. I can protect my skin. I can disinfect before I walk into the house or even get back in the car to return home. Still, the best thing is to stay home unless absolutely necessary.
I know everyone can’t do that. Some people simply won’t. But rules and recommendations are not the product of a political or communist plot to wreck America and the rest of the world. They’re in place to rob COVID-19 of the one thing it needs to survive naturally – food. And that means us.
THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION is under fire for dragging its feet on COVID-19 and allegedly helping China understate the danger posed by COVID-19. That may be, but many people in the medical community and at least one biologist I know warned of the possibilities when the virus was first mentioned back in December.
There really wasn’t any reason to depend on WHO to kick-start the U.S. response to the virus. We should have been in super-planning mode from the start.
In fact, there are public officials who raised the alarm as early as November, but the warning was ignored and later we were told not to worry, it’s just a political hoax. Now that the nation is in crisis, we are supposed to forget that the initial response by those whose job it is to lead us was a total screw-up.
It’s amazing to me that the mere mention of Ebola in Africa will send medical experts and politicians into a tizzy, or that the Anthrax scare several years back can change the way we handle mail. I haven’t forgotten the lengths The Record and its companion newspapers took to examine mail before it was finally distributed.
And yet, months ago we learned a new virus has emerged halfway around the world. We didn’t know much about it, so we waited. As we should have before sounding the alarm and getting everybody all stirred up. But that doesn’t mean we should not have immediately launched a massive planning effort.
Once upon a time, it was popular to add a few words to the saying “All things come to those who wait.” The addendum was “if they work while they wait.” The same sentiment was tacked on to “They also serve those who wait.”
Working while one waits includes having a plan in place, just in case.
I’m staying put except for emergencies I pray don’t come. It seems all things do come to those who just wait. And, I have seen no evidence that COVID-19 accepts excuses or is considerate of political affiliation.
The blessed birds are singing their familiar tunes. The same old tunes should not apply to how humans address a crisis.
Reach Larry Clark at wryturlc@yahoo.com
