Francis Pharcellus Church was a crusty old coot. He wasn’t unfriendly, far from it. But Church was a workaholic and devoted his life to journalism. He is one of the most famous newspaper editors and writers of all time, even if you don’t recognize his name.
Church was born in February 1839 in New York. He was a preacher’s boy and the grandson of a Revolutionary War soldier. At 20, he graduated from Columbia College (now University). He was a war correspondent during the Civil War and earned many accolades from his peers.
His experiences led him to a career in the news media and away from practicing law.
His brother, William Conant Church, was a journalist as well. He and Francis ended up working for the same publication several times, with William seemingly taking the lead. They were on the staff of the Army and Navy Journal. Some sources say they started the publication.
In 1866 or 1869, depending on the source, the brothers launched a literary publication called Galaxy Magazine. It is a fact that Galaxy later merged with the Atlantic Monthly, so it must have been a very good magazine. Mark Twain was a contributing writer.
Well, Church loved to write — news reports and editorials — and he hit his stride with William’s newspaper, The Sun, based in New York City. William was the publisher, of course, and Francis was an editor.
It was at The Sun that Church wrote the most reprinted editorial in the history of U.S. journalism and perhaps the entire world.
Church was the poster boy for the no-nonsense, hard-working editor. He wasn’t a curmudgeon, but he didn’t get out much. He loved the newsroom and the news. He delivered the best he and The Sun could offer, but without a lot of fanfare.
When a little girl’s letter came into the newsroom one September day (1897), the staff couldn’t quite figure out what to do with it or how to reply. They gave it Church, whose primary job at that time was writing editorials. William didn’t automatically make Francis The Editor (although that title would come later). William was a crusty old codger, too.
So here’s Francis. Single. No kids. Workaholic. Practical. I have read that some on the staff thought it funny, a lark, to give the letter to Church. I believe it. Things like that happen in newsrooms.
And Church wrote “Yes Virginia, there is a Santa Claus.” It went viral. Viral then was telegraph, maybe telephone and mail service. Telex and teletype were yet to be invented. For that matter, the first commercially successful typewriter wasn’t invented until 1868.
“Yes, Virginia” has been reprinted in newspapers, magazines and anthologies around the world. It remains a staple for many newspapers at Christmastime. Church is an indelible part of Christmas history.
When Lester C. Gifford bought the Hickory Daily Record in September of 1929, one of the first traditions he established was the annual publication of “Yes, Virginia.” It has run every Christmas Day as the Record’s editorial. The Record was printed six days a week for years, so if Christmas came on Sunday, Church’s editorial ran on Christmas Eve.
There are some things so good they cannot be forgotten. Church’s editorial is one. “Yes, Virginia” is a thoughtful, poignant, intelligent reply to a little girl wanting to know if Santa Claus is real.
Church did not address the concept of a jolly old fat man living with elves at the North Pole and delivering presents around the world with a sled hauled by flying reindeer. That wasn’t the point.
“Nobody can conceive or imagine all the wonders there are unseen and unseeable in the world,” Church wrote.
But his editorial urges us to look and contemplate.
“Only faith, fancy, poetry, love, romance, can push aside that curtain and view and picture the supernal beauty and glory beyond. Is it all real? Ah, Virginia, in all this world there is nothing else real and abiding,” Church told the child.
His editorial remains viral to this day.
Francis Pharcellus Church died in 1906 at his home in New York City. He is buried in Sleepy Hollow Cemetery in Sleepy Hollow, NY. He was 67 years old. The crusty old coot with the soft, loving heart had no children, but he left all children — no matter what age — something to think about, and be glad about, and hold dear.
Merry Christmas, everybody!
