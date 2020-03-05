Westminster College in Missouri still hosts the Green Lecture Series. One of the best talks came on March 5, 1946 just months after the Second World War concluded.
President Harry Truman and former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill traveled by train from Washington D.C. to Fulton, Missouri. The prime minister had been invited by the college to speak. An alumnus of the college invited him. Truman, writing on the invitation, let him know that if Churchill would speak, the president would like to introduce him.
The president and the prime minister played cards and entertained themselves on the train ride from the nation’s capital to Fulton. Churchill was not the greatest of card players so the president instructed several of the secret service agents playing with him to not let him lose too badly. Although voted out of office in the last months of the war, Churchill understood conditions about Europe and the world and wanted to speak about them. When the train arrived, the citizens of Fulton greeted both world leaders with banners of support.
Westminster College became the world stage for one afternoon. No venue on the campus was large enough to host such a grand figure; therefore, a stage was constructed in the school’s gymnasium and loudspeakers set up for the audience outside to hear the speech.
Truman and Churchill were both awarded honorary law degrees as the program began. Then, Churchill delivered his “Sinews of Peace” speech. Most people call it the “Iron Curtain” Speech. Churchill saw danger brewing in Europe between two very different kinds of governmental philosophies. Therefore, with his words, he sought to strengthen the American-British alliance against an emerging Cold War with the Soviet Union. In effect, he drew a line between the democratic countries of Europe and the countries trapped by, and influenced by, the Soviet communists. In one of the speech’s most signature lines, he said, “From Stettin in the Baltic to Trieste in the Adriatic, an iron curtain has descended across the continent.” Churchill warned against Soviet policies and explained the emerging divide between Eastern and Western Europe.
Russian historians date the beginning of the Cold War to the speech itself. Soviet Premier Joseph Stalin, upon hearing it, called it, “The beginning of the Cold War.”
Fifteen years later, the communist-led East German government completed a series of barriers in the city of Berlin which ultimately became known as the Berlin Wall. Churchill’s iron curtain became reality. Between 1945 and the wall’s demolition in 1989, there were at least 140 people killed trying to escape from the communist east to the more democratic west. Most were shot by guards in towers manning the wall.
In the 1980s, United States President Ronald Reagan, speaking at the wall’s Brandenburg Gate, challenged then Soviet Premier, Mikhail Gorbachev, to “Tear down this wall.”
In November of 1989, the wall did come down. The East German government could not stop the march towards freedom and democratic progress. Both Germanys were shortly united into the country it is today.
In Reagan’s words at the gate, “Freedom is the victor.”
Granted, Churchill was wrong on some things. Over time, some of the leaders he supported in Europe became dictators. He misjudged Mahatma Gandhi in India. Yet, he was reelected prime minister in the years after the "curtain speech." When he died in 1965, one American simply sent a card addressed to, “The greatest man in the world.” The "Sinews of Peace" is considered one of his very best speeches. Phillip White’s book, “Our Supreme Task” is a worthwhile read regarding how the speech changed history.
In our time, we need statesmen and women once more. Great words move us forward and give us direction and focus. People cannot always be led by words on a Twitter feed or Instagram post. Great words live on because they are bigger and larger than such things. They may also be given at important places which also mark the moment. Instructive speeches provide vision and focus. Such is what makes them remarkable and livable for the ages.
Many of us lived in the shadow of the Cold War and saw the images of the wall being constructed or, later, being obliterated into the ash heap of history. We watched people affected by a communist system and barred from freedoms. None of us who watched the pictures of men and women on top of the Berlin Wall with tools tearing it apart can argue how important freedoms are. We watched people who had few freedoms embrace the possibility of having more in a democratic republic.
Many leaders worked for such possibilities between 1945 and 1991. Tragically, in some places, Iron Curtain-type governments continue to exist. Churchill’s words still help us to understand the fight.
Brent Tomberlin is a social studies teacher at South Caldwell High School.
