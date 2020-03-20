Stuck at home? Kids bored?
Readers have noticed Brain Busters Puzzles and Activities sprouted up in the paper in recent days. The puzzles were added to help our readers cope in these times of quarantines, kids out of school and pandemic fears.
We also kept our traditional comics page with its popular crossword puzzle in place. Same goes for the Wonderword and Sudoku in our classified pages.
That’s a lot of puzzles.
We hope they provide a sometimes needed distraction from pandemic and coronavirus reports.
And we hope you are staying safe and away from risk.
We are doing likewise. Many of our folks are working from home these days, still reporting the news but not coming to the office.
And our office is closed to the general public as we strive to be good stewards of the community’s health and follow the direction of our state’s leadership.
The Brain Busters are on pages 9A and 10A today. Comics are on 9B.
Enjoy. And stay safe. We depend on you.
Eric Millsaps is editor of the Hickory Daily Record.
