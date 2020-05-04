Got a hankering for bananas? We’ve got a deal for you.
More than 900 boxes of bananas will be available today at the Hickory Soup Kitchen. You can pick them up starting at 7 a.m., and the folks plan to wrap up the distribution around 2 p.m.
Then, the good folks taking part in this effort will turn around and do it again Tuesday starting at 7 a.m. — until the bananas run out.
Walmart donated the fruit through Meals on Wheels of America, according to Heather Ball, senior nutrition director for the local Meals on Wheels.
So, drop by today and grab a bunch.
The Hickory Soup Kitchen can be found at 110 Second Street Place SE in Hickory.
Unfortunate news for runners, Hickory
The Charity Chase Half Marathon and 5K for 2020 was canceled Friday.
It’s one of the best half- marathons in the state and runs right through the heart of Hickory.
Once upon a time, when my knees were a little less creaky and my hip was more flexible, I ran this race a number of times.
Here are three reasons the race is a treat:
1. The charity part of Charity Chase meant that groups lining the race route while handing out water are also the folks from the agencies that benefit from the event — which is awesome.
2. And they cheer the runners on as if every yell brings another dollar. I’ve run in a number of races across this state, and the atmosphere at Charity Chase is second to none.
3. The race is a showcase for Hickory. Runners roll through downtown, out past Lenoir-Rhyne University and then down by Lake Hickory and our beautiful city parks before turning for home. It doesn’t get much better than that.
I trust the race will return in 2021 and will continue to make our city proud.
