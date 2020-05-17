Earlier this year, a news broadcast reminded me that it’s been 100 years since Congress ratified the 19th amendment, granting women the right to vote. I wanted to know the particulars surrounding the event, so I got in touch with local author Mary Ellen Snodgrass.
She’s written numerous encyclopedias, including “Civil Disobedience: An Encyclopedic History of Dissidence in the United States” (2009) and “American Women Speak: An Encyclopedia and Document Collection of Women’s Oratory” (2016). In the course of doing research for her many reference works as well as for other books and articles Mary Ellen has become a leading scholar concerning women’s struggles and triumphs.
I have to admit — with shame — that I knew little about the history of my gender’s garnering of the right to vote in the United States — how those women fought not just for the opportunity to have a say in who their local, state, and national leaders would be but also for human rights in general.
As Mary Ellen talked, I was fascinated, appalled, amazed and proud.
She started by telling me about the first suffrage parade in Washington, DC, “the first organized march on Washington,” Mary Ellen said. The date was March 3, 1913. Leading the demonstration was Inez Milholland, a person dedicated to social equity. For the march, Inez chose to wear a white robe and ride on a white horse. “She dropped dead four years later while making a speech for suffrage,” said Mary Ellen. “She didn’t get to see the end.”
There had been several parades in New York, “a great leader of rights,” Mary Ellen pointed out. “They established rights to women so what was theirs was theirs.” It used to be that women couldn’t own property or sign contracts. If they worked, their wages became their husband’s. “It had been that if a woman left an abusive husband,” Mary Ellen explained, “she had no rights to claim her belongings or children.”
“The suffrage units started calling their demands ‘full citizenship,’” said Mary Ellen. “They were half citizens.” If on trial, for example, a woman’s fate was in the hands of an all-male jury.
What surprised me most, I guess, was that the official push for women’s rights began long before ratification. It took 72 long years and teams of totally dedicated, unshakable trailblazers to keep fires for suffrage burning until 1920.
Starting it all off was the women’s first big conference. A placard promoting the event read, “THE FIRST CONVENTION ever called to discuss the civil and political rights of women, Seneca Falls, N.Y., July 19, 20, 1848. WOMAN’S RIGHTS CONVENTION. A Convention to discuss the social, civil, and religious conditions and rights of woman . . . During the first day the meeting will be exclusively for women, who are earnestly invited to attend. The public generally are invited to be present on the second day, when Lucretia Mott, of Philadelphia, and other ladies and gentlemen, will address the Convention.”
In 1833, Lucretia, an abolitionist, had helped establish the Philadelphia Female Anti-Slavery Society. As I mentioned, many of our foremothers in the crusade for voting rights were equally entrenched in campaigns promoting the rights of all humankind. Mary Ellen described Lucretia as “an 85-pound Quaker, a self-educated theologian who’d debate anybody male or female. She’d go to court cases for blacks and sit and knit long rows of red, white, and blue.”
Lucretia delivered speeches in Philadelphia to groups of men and women, including “pro-slavers,” an especially bold thing to do at a time when “women did not lecture men,” said Mary Ellen, “and she was alone. Women were supposed to be escorted always.”
Among the rights sought by the women behind the 1848 convention were the right to run for office, to vote, to have belongings, and to have custody of their children.
We’ve all heard of Susan B. Anthony, who worked 55 years unceasingly for suffrage. Mary Ellen pointed out that Susan “traveled from Massachusetts to Washington state alone. She’d stop on street corners and go at it.” She had a partner in suffrage. Elizabeth Cody Stanton was the founder of the woman suffrage movement, but she had a houseful of children, so she stayed home, “contributing to the cause by writing speeches that she telegraphed to Susan,” Mary Ellen explained.
I wondered if there were women opposed to suffrage or men who supported it. Yes to both. Mary Ellen said many men were in favor of women’s rights. Examples are former slave and social reformer Frederick Douglass (1817-1895), newspaper publisher and abolitionist William Lloyd Garrison (1805-1879), and clergyman and social reformer The Rev. Henry Ward Beecher (1813-1887).
Big support for suffrage came from the black population. Escaped slave Sojourner Truth (1797-1883, real name Isabella Baumfree) was one. She made her mark in 1851 at the Akron, Ohio, Women’s Rights Convention, when she delivered a speech titled “Ain’t I a Woman?” Please take a moment to find Sojourner’s speech on the internet or in a reference book and read it. It’s short but powerful, with so much truth behind every line that it’s hard to say which is the most inspiring.
People often quote this segment: “Then that little man in black there, he says women can’t have as much rights as men, ’cause Christ wasn’t a woman! Where did your Christ come from? Where did your Christ come from? From God and a woman! Man had nothing to do with Him.”
Impacting me the most — sparking sorrow for a woman long since buried — is this statement: “I have borne thirteen children, and seen most all sold off to slavery, and when I cried out with my mother’s grief, none but Jesus heard me! And ain’t I a woman?”
She was expected to be the male slaves’ equal in work performed and in abuse suffered. And she watched her stolen babies carted away to their own captivities. Hers might be the best argument ever put forth for women’s rights.
Mary Ellen continued, “Not all suffragists agreed on the goals as some assumed they did.” A couple of areas of disagreement were temperance and states’ rights. Regarding temperance, Mary Ellen said, “Basically they were against drunkenness and wife and child abuse. And they wanted men’s wages to go home. Quite literally, men would leave the factory and the mine and go to the saloon before they went home.”
As for states vs. constitutional rights, “suffragists were making progress in the West, so states’ rights seemed the way to go,” Mary Ellen pointed out, “but some areas of the country were diehards, and the only way to change in respect to these states would be constitutionally.”
In 1917, the women dug in their heels, well positioning themselves every day and in whatever weather around the White House fence. Mary Ellen said, “They didn’t speak. They were called sentinels. They shared their messages using big banners.”
The sentinels didn’t let up for a year, suffering harassment by Capitol police and the military. “They started arresting people and sending them across the Potomac to Occoquan Workhouse. Now’s when it gets good,” Mary Ellen announced and then described force feedings, torture, and assaults. “Many women left the workhouse by ambulance.”
Word spread about the women’s workhouse experiences, and people were appalled. “These women had put their lives on the line,” said Mary Ellen. The incident turned the tide for suffrage. Ten months later, President Woodrow Wilson spoke to the Senate, saying women deserved to be citizens, that WWI couldn’t have been fought without the services of women.
“In the background, coming from the West, states were enfranchising women,” said Mary Ellen. On June 4, 1919, the U.S. Senate voted 56 to 25 to adopt the 19th amendment: “Article-, Section 1. — The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex.” The House had already passed it 304 to 89.
A little over a year later, the amendment was ratified.
It’s been 169 years since Sojourner spoke, and there are still some kinks related to human rights. We need a few more of her truths to set us straight.
