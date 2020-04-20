David Puett has a sense of humor.
When I opened an email from him, a photo of his restored 1940 Chevrolet complete with a pandemic mask popped up.
Another email, another photo. This time, it was two rolls of toilet paper that fit on the rear bumper of the classic Chevy.
“Can’t wait for the car show season to start up,” he wrote. David, is prepared — and so is his car.
You may remember David and the 1940 Chevrolet. They were featured in the paper’s Sunday Flair section two years ago. He lives in Newton and says he is itching to get out, drive and visit with others.
I hear you, David. You are not alone.
But this virus is serious stuff. I would expect it to be a while longer before car shows crank up.
I’m glad you have a sense of humor. It will come in handy over the next few weeks.
