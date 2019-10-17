Newspaper reports never lack substantiation, attribution.
If I write about an interview with a musician, the only source is usually the musician. Hard news stories — especially those on public issues that have two or more sides — require multiple sources.
A one-sided news story about anything where opinion overrides objectivity is no story at all, and a reporter or paper will lose credibility instantly if a story lacks attribution.
Credibility is the most important element in journalism. That’s why journalism has rules that demand high standards of performance. Break the rules, and the reader will doubt a newspaper’s credibility. That can be catastrophic.
Readers know when a story is fair and balanced. A news report may seem leaning to one side or the other, but often it’s because one side is less inclined to speak out at a particular time or on a particular subject. But the newspaper must give all sides an opportunity to respond and report the responses fairly.
One newspaper in the middle of national news that isn’t always well-received by the subjects of its reports is The Washington Post. It’s been accused of printing “fake news.” Here are excerpts of the Post’s guidelines on fairness.
“Fairness includes completeness. No story is fair if it includes essentially irrelevant information at the expense of significant facts. Fairness includes relevance.
“No story is fair if it consciously or unconsciously misleads or even deceives the reader. Fairness includes honesty — leveling with the reader.
“No story is fair if it covers individuals or organizations that have not been given the opportunity to address assertions or claims about them made by others. Fairness includes diligently seeking comment and taking that comment genuinely into account.”
These guidelines are in line with the principles of journalism as set forth by the Society of Professional Journalists, the tenets by which all newspapers should be judged. And the aforementioned guidelines are a small part of the Post’s extensive body of rules that govern all editors and reporters.
Many journalists in my age group like to cite the “Bradlee Rule” that Editor Ben Bradlee stressed during the Post’s coverage of the Watergate scandal. It’s a simple rule: If a reporter (including Bernstein and Woodward) is told something by a source who wants to remain anonymous, then a second reliable source must corroborate the information from the first source.
In truth, that rule was in effect long before Bradlee, but he articulated it very well in a time when public deserved understanding of credibility. Even now, at least one Post editor must know a source’s identity before comment from that person is published.
The Post is not extraordinary in its pursuit of responsibility. All newspapers that value credibility have high, unrelenting standards for news on every level. The written mission and standards of a newspaper usually can be found on that paper’s website or in the paper itself.
You are the judge whether or not a newspaper is meeting high standards and thus credible. For sure, there are papers out there that do have an agenda and decide what a story should say and then shop around for sources that will inject the paper’s opinion in a story.
These publications (in print and online) are fine if all you want is slanted entertainment. I find it impossible to discern the truth from such things. I want to know the total picture.
Remember, bad news is not reported with glee. Anyone who enjoys reading about failure among those we depend on to serve us, the public, is just as misdirected as people who defend failure to spite that “opposite side” they don’t like.
A few of the best professionals I have ever known departed from public service in disgrace because they really screwed up. They wrecked their credibility. Some were real heroes at one time, and I admired them. But the public has the right to know, and dodging the subject would have done no good at all.
Don’t ask me who they were. That’s in the past.
A good newspaper story is informative and fair. You, of course, will decide if reporter and editor are objective. And you can decide if the rules of journalism apply to other types of news outlets. The bottom line is that newspapers don’t make up stories.
Lack of attribution is bad for business, and substantiation must come from reliable sources, sources who often are familiar when the news hits close to home.
You — all of you who follow news — are the final arbiters of credibility. Keep your standards high.
And take a look at these sites. You may decide to seek out others:
