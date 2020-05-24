I went to Newton-Conover High School on May 18 to get information for one story and ended up with two.
My original plan was to interview Conover resident Autumn Hight about her new business, The Balloonista. I wanted to see her in action, so she suggested I watch her install balloon garlands for NCHS’s graduation. When I got to the high school, Autumn was in the gym, working away, but also in attendance were school counselors and the NCHS therapist. From them I learned that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, seniors would graduate one at a time with only the young woman or man and her or his family in the gym for a 10-minute ceremony, Pomp and Circumstance included.
So, back to Autumn and a business that’s flourishing during a time when many are on life support. In early March, a friend of Autumn’s wanted a balloon garland for the grand reopening of Jay Brown, Realtors. The friend, Aspen Brown, owns a Hickory-based franchise of Card My Yard, a yard greeting service whereby for special events, such as birthdays, Aspen sets up oversize greetings and decorations. When Aspen told Autumn she couldn’t find anyone locally to fashion the garland, Autumn suggested that maybe she could figure out how to make one.
She went online to find supplies and then assembled a stunning navy and gold garland that framed a doorway inside the real estate agency’s office.
In the NCHS gym, I examined one of the balloon chains that Autumn had made and attached to the handrail of one of two short flights of steps from the gym floor to the raised platform across which seniors would walk to receive their diplomas. Holding the orbs together was a long piece of what resembled clear tape. Autumn said there were holes in the tape. Through them she’d pushed the tied ends of the balloons.
For NCHS, Autumn used red, white, and black balloons. Several of the red ones had devil faces on them, representatives of the school’s mascot, a red devil.
Autumn doesn’t use helium. It’s expensive and helium-filled balloons are more challenging to work with. At Autumn’s home, she has an electric pump that fills the balloons with air. When she goes to a job, she takes a small manual pump in case she needs to add more balloons as the installation unfolds.
I wondered how long the NCHS balloon garlands would last. Autumn said she uses high-quality balloons she gets from a wholesaler in Lincolnton. Because they’re better rubber sacs than most, they remain air-filled longer
Before I continue, I have to throw in an interesting aside. In the course of checking the internet for information about the materials that balloons are made of, I read Wikipedia’s explanation that modern day balloons are made “from materials such as rubber, latex, polychloroprene, or a nylon fabric.” Some early balloons, Wikipedia suggested, “were made of dried animal bladders, such as the pig bladder.” Sort of takes away the festive aspect of decorating with balloons, doesn’t it? Here Sweetie, have a balloon. It used to live inside that goat you named Peaches.
OK, back to The Balloonista. After Autumn did the installation for her friend Aspen, business took off “and really picked up when things shut down [due to the virus] because people needed another way to celebrate,” Autumn reported. “I’ve done two or three a day for two months.”
Birthdays, baby showers, welcome-home decorations for new parents, and so on and so forth. “I’ve actually hired someone to start helping me,” Autumn announced.
NCHS counselor Tammy Hayman watched Autumn work. Tammy expressed admiration for the balloon garlands that were taking shape on each side of graduation platform. Tammy explained that in order to graduate the 150-plus seniors (out of a possible 170) who’d signed up for personal ceremonies, the specially contrived ceremony would take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for four straight days, May 19 to 22. Tammy also shared that the whole multi-day process would stream on the high school’s website.
Awaiting the conclusion of each senior’s stage walk would be Snow Cone Man Tommy Rhyne with icy treats. Tammy said Tommy, who sets up at various events, was donating snow cones to the seniors. In addition, the graduates would receive gift baskets — all donated by individuals in the community after school therapist Carrie Ross put the word out on Facebook that contributions were needed.
“We’re trying to do something memorable for them,” said Tammy.
My attention returned to Autumn. I wondered what the hardest part of starting the balloon business had been. Autumn said, “Getting people scheduled. I’ve had to turn people away. I am encouraging people to schedule early.” Autumn’s already booked through the end of May and has installations planned for days in June and July.
Autumn’s turned into quite the businesswoman in the short time she’s been the talent behind The Balloonista. Before COVID-19 closed exercise facilities, Autumn was a yoga instructor, something she’ll resume when it’s safe to take to the mat again. And she’ll continue her balloon decorating business because it’s proved popular as well as lucrative. Adding to its charm are the partnerships Autumn’s incorporated into the enterprise.
One collaboration is with Newton’s Carolina Vines, a wine bar and seller of craft beer and light meals. For Mother’s Day, people could order balloon arrangements — called Balloon Bangs — and wine or beer, Autumn explained. She’d craft a balloon array, collect the bottle of wine or growler of beer, and then make the delivery to the lucky recipient.
Another alliance Autumn’s cemented is with Homesliced, a Conover bakery and eatery owned by Amanda Freeland. Again using Mother’s Day as an example, people could order a grouping of balloons that came with one of Amanda’s lovely cupcakes.
Finally, there’s Autumn’s relationship with Card My Yard. Sometimes in addition to Card My Yard’s greeting that spells out a personalized message in colorful gigantic letters, a customer wants a balloon display somewhere outside their home — maybe around the mailbox or over the front door. Autumn said fulfilling this service is a little trickier since they’re meant to be surprises. Installations are done at night so the person or people being honored wake up to the greetings and balloons.
One particularly memorable partnership with Card My Yard was when Autumn and Aspen headed to Morganton to decorate Grace Hospital with a “Thank You Heroes” tribute in the yard and a balloon garland over the front doors.
Autumn said Aspen assisted her the most in getting The Balloonista off the ground and continues to offer support and help as Autumn’s business grows.
In the coming months, Autumn has some wedding-related events scheduled, so she’ll be adding nuptial décor to her growing resume.
One trip. Two stories. Both really good ones thanks to the ingenuity of people who are exceptionally good at making “lemonade.” Wink. Wink.
