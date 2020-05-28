Editorial cartoon condemns rather than endorses bad-cop behavior

A caller to the newspaper office today (May 28) shared his concerns about an editorial cartoon. We talked about it for a few minutes; he then thanked me for running the editorial cartoon. He did make a request. He asked that I write something to make the meaning of the drawing more transparent.

I am heeding his advice.

The editorial cartoon reflects a truth in America today. A bad law officer can end a life in plain view of dozens and with seeming impunity.

That’s what happened in Minnesota. And it has happened in dozens of other places across our nation.

The cartoon challenges us to recognize that fact and to be as angry about the loss of George Floyd’s life as some people are about the times an NFL quarterback took a knee during the national anthem.

The editorial cartoon is in no way intended to endorse bad cop behavior.

Eric Millsaps is editor of the Hickory Daily Record.

