Column: What principles tether you to your soul?

When we wake what things tether us to this life and to each day? What holds us in the moment as we begin to be conscious we are breathing and moving forward? What are the things which truly ground us and give us purpose?
Events, such as living through a pandemic, often strip away the old lifelines and securities people enjoy and live with. Personal challenges, tragedies, and changes reveal the true foundations people hold on to and practice when the rugs of life suddenly come out from underneath them.
Some say routines ground us and keep us from floating away into despair and indecision. The writer, Robert Fulghum, talks about the value and meaning of routines and rituals in his great book, “From Beginning to End.”
Other people lean on their professions and careers to ground them and provide focus. For others, there are different things: a wanting to help fellow human beings and become a better human being, a desire to be a loving and effective spouse, or a work of instruction to be a decent parent. People often seek causes to ground them. A few tether themselves to adventure or journeys to make them whole.
All of these things are good and certainly well-intentioned. Life is messy and no one person is perfect. Such is why we need things to tether us to reality; especially in times such as these when physical, mental, emotional, and even spiritual foundations are shaken.
Many weeks ago, in the midst of the stay-at-home order and working remotely from home, I strung a row of lights across the back deck. I often sit out there in the twilight of the evening after walking the dog just to have some quiet moments. Solitude became a tether to refresh myself after long days of staring at the computer wondering who might be responding on the other side of the digital divide. Thankfully, there were only a few days when I found myself out of a routine and wondering what in the world was happening. Alterations of the normal help one to see where the "brass tacks" is paid in life. Struggle teaches meaning. Reflection has offered me time to think about what truths I am tied to and which things offer me comfort and peace. Sitting on the deck has given me time to truly think about which roles are truly purposeful and what activities I value moving forward.
Thinking about the things which tether us, the image of the Cheyenne "Dog Man" came to mind. These Indian warriors were part of several Cheyenne societies. Each warrior carried a red sash with him. In defending territory against an enemy, he staked the sash to the ground and defended an area as far as the sash would allow him to move. Here is hoping in the circumference of our own lives, we are tethered to a foundation of truths which can offer us encouragement, peace, and a desire to climb a mountain of hope. Knowing something about the dog soldier begs the question: at any time, what does one stand for? What are the guiding principles which tether an individual to his soul and to everyone else?
In troubling times and episodes, one is reminded of the significance of sacrifice and the importance of love. It’s true. Since March, relationships have either improved and been strengthened or become diminished due to the cords of connectedness not being strong to begin with or, unfortunately, being frayed due to an immense amount of stressors. No, this time has not been easy, but it has revealed one’s true character and behaviors on many fronts. If relationships can survive pandemics and stay-at-home orders, maybe they can survive almost anything.
I believe everything comes back to hope. Hope is an anchor for the soul. Hope is what is left in life when all other avenues have worked themselves out. We can all trust strands of hope as an eternal tether against fears and unknowns. Though fear comes, we can stand and face it. Though trials come, hope is a help.
Moments since March on the deck after dark with the lights on has given me several opportunities to read about other people at different times who refused to give up hope. Some went to their deaths as strong as they ever were. They didn’t bend. They didn’t falter in the things which grounded them. Like a tree deeply rooted in the ground, they did not sway too much when challenges came. Courage became a tether. Hope became a tether. They were tethered to their truth and became witnesses for us in our present.
There may be times we are blown about, but knowing and realizing the things which are personally important and meaningful stake us to the ground for the fights ahead.
Brent Tomberlin is a social studies teacher at South Caldwell High School.
