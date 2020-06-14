Column: Clipped from the previous bride: A look at bloopers in print

Toward the end of Sept. 2019, I shared several funny writing mistakes that I’d collected from various places, including a lovely wedding bulletin on which was written “Exchange of Vowels.” As I admitted in that column, such errors are as humorous to me as any joke put forth by a professional comedian.
I’ve continued collecting bloopers, strangely worded statements, and hard-to-believe suggestions and have so many that it’s time to share again.
First on my new list is one I heard on the local news. A person had been injured and taken to a clinic. Speaking was someone who worked at the clinic. She said, “I was in the exam room where I was with a patient on the table.” They must have known each other really well.
While searching the internet for a dematting tool for especially thick-haired cats, I read this: “Since the tool has rounded teeth, they won’t hurt your cat even if they are made out of metal.” Imagine all the clanging. I don’t think a metal cat would be in jeopardy of suffering from tangled fur.
Maybe it’s a gift, maybe a curse, but I just can’t read statements without noticing mistakes. It’s as if the errors are glowing. Standing at a pump outside a convenience store, waiting for gas to fill my tank, I saw this sign: “Thank you to our health care workers and first responders. Your coffee and (cold drink) is on us.” The “is” radiated like a warning light.
Then, at a different corner store, another poster gave me pause. It suggested that cars left unattended would be “towed at owner’s expence.” That one didn’t glow as brightly as the “is” had, but it did blush a little. Expence? Maybe I’d forgotten how to spell it. I pulled out my smart phone and looked it up. A number of sites suggested that “expence” is an obsolete spelling of “expense.” I wondered if the store owner liked the outdated spelling or if he’d simply made a mistake. Considering where I was, I’m going with “made a mistake.”
No, I’m not going to tell you where I was. I will, however, submit that folks in that neck of the state don’t worry much about signs. A few they’re particularly unaffected by are “slower traffic keep right,” “yield,” and “stop.”
As indicated in my Sept. 2019 story, real estate agents’ descriptions of houses and properties entertain me enormously. Some are excellent, some outrageous (no mistakes, but so much flowery prose that I’d swear I had my nose in a bouquet of gardenias), and some so succinct I can only guess what sort of house I’m reading about. Here’s a great one: “Bungalow for investor! 2 bedrooms (one without closet), possible wood floors under carpets. Dirt floor cellar.” Leaves the reader itching to schedule a walk-through, doesn’t it? If for no other reason than to pull on a hazmat suit and peak under those carpets.
This realtor’s report caused my eyeballs to spin: “There is a total of 18.5 acres. Home sits on 3.85 acres, there is one additional beautiful parcel included. One to the right facing home consists of 14.7 acres.” So, punctuation problems aside, does anyone have any idea just exactly how many acres are for sale? And that’s not all. This realtor, like the previous one, leaves something to the imagination where flooring is concerned: “Hardwoods in living room, also under carpet in the two bedrooms, and almost all the way down the hallway.” Almost? Is there a warning sign? “Stop! Floor ends here.” Of course, if there was a sign, and any of those people I was talking about — you know, the ones who don’t read signs — decide to look at that house, they’re going to have an unexpected detour to the crawl space.
In Newton there’s a “lovely brick ranch” with 3.1 bathrooms. No clue as to which tenth the realtor means but I don’t think it’s a sink, toilet, or tub. Maybe a mirror? A toilet paper dispenser? I did a little investigating and found out a .1 bathroom is actually a half bath — a .5 bath. New math?
According to the realtor promoting a certain duplex in Conover, one side of the place has an “unprecedented attached garage.” That must be one super special parking space.
In the Rock Barn area of Conover, there’s a home that “backs up and has gated entry to Rock Barn pool.” Sounds like an RV to me.
There’s not a thing incorrect about the following title of an article that appeared in the “well done” section of the “myrecipes” website, but it’s still wrong — just very wrong: “What to Do If You Accidentally Eat Mold.”
Continuing with food website oddities, how would you like a heaping helping of “Crunchy Skillet Eggs with Herbs.” Crunchy is not a word I want to hear when someone offers me a plate of eggs.
Another heading that contained no grammar mistakes but was so hard to wrap my mind around was this one on the “Politico” website: “The Democrats Stop Playing Nice.” I must have missed that half second when the Democrats played nice. I’d have been equally baffled had it been “The Republicans Stop Playing Nice” or “North Korea Stops Playing Nice” or “Hannibal Lector Stops Playing Nice.”
Returning to the lighter side of writing errors, let me share a sweet but painful one. In a letter published in “Hints from Heloise,” the writer shared a kinfolk custom: “In my family, we have a tradition that has been handed down for generations and will be part of my upcoming wedding. We carry ivy in our bouquet that has been planted and clipped from the previous bride in the family.” Ouch!
That’s all I have for this installment of funny writing mistakes. If you’d like to help me amass a new assortment, please email bloopers, strangely worded statements, and hard-to-believe suggestions to the email address provided below. Happy proofreading!
Share story ideas with Mary at marycanrobert@charter.net.
