Social media has its pros and cons. Trust me, I have experienced both firsthand.
Thanks to Facebook, I was able to connect with a beautiful girl just over nine years ago. We soon began dating, and she is now my wife of four years. Unfortunately, Facebook has also led to arguments about everything from religion and politics to the most trivial of matters.
Such occurrences have changed the way I use such websites as Facebook and Twitter. I’m much more careful about what I say than I used to be.
The point I’m trying to make is that in today’s day and age, social media is important. But what’s even more important is how we use social media.
When I was the sports editor for The Daily Courier in Forest City, we created a Twitter account. That happened in August 2016, and as of right now The Daily Courier has over 900 followers. By comparison, the Hickory Daily Record ’s sports Twitter page (@HDR_Sports) has nearly 360 followers since being established in July of last year.
That’s an example of social media being used for a positive purpose: to share the latest sports news in Catawba County and the surrounding area. And given that the HDR Sports Twitter page has been pretty dead during the transition from one sports editor to another, I have my work cut out for me.
I believe I’m up to the task. Earlier this week, I began tweeting score updates from the two Hickory Crawdads games I covered. I realize that the Crawdads have their own Twitter and that people can go elsewhere for those updates, but as long as I’m there, why not let people know what the score is after each inning?
I plan to continue tweeting score updates and stories that appear in the paper. I want to grow our following as my knowledge of Catawba County sports grows. So this is one way of letting you know that the HDR Sports Twitter page is about to become really active once again.
Furthermore, social media gives us another place to find scores and stats from events that we can’t get to. While we will do our best to provide you with all of the latest local sports news, we only have so many reporters and photographers to go around. It truly takes an army to create a viable sports section.
MaxPreps is a great online source for finding scores, but I can’t tell you how many times I’ve found information on social media. I will also be handing out business cards to as many coaches as I can, letting them know that they are free to call, text or email me.
I guess what I’m trying to say is this: let’s have an open dialogue. I want to cover the teams and athletes in this area to the best of my ability. I know you want the same. So let’s do this.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record. Reach him at jmckinney@hickoryrecord.com.