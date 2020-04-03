It has been a difficult offseason to be a Carolina Panthers fan. It is hard enough losing one great player, but when you lose three of the greatest players in franchise history in the span of a few months, it really gets to you.
Linebacker Luke Kuechly, tight end Greg Olsen and quarterback Cam Newton were three of the six team captains for the Panthers to begin last season. Kuechly and Newton each received captain status for the seventh time in 2019, while Olsen filled that role for the sixth time.
But now all three are gone, leaving a tremendous void both on the field and in the locker room. Kuechly retired at the age of 28 in January, while the now 35-year-old Olsen was released in February (he was 34 at the time) and the 30-year-old Newton was cut last week.
The Panthers still have talent on their roster, with electrifying running back Christian McCaffrey and speedy wide receiver Curtis Samuel entering the final years of their rookie contracts. Third-year wide receiver DJ Moore is another player to watch, as are recent free agent signings Teddy Bridgewater and Robby Anderson, a quarterback and wide receiver, respectively.
Defensively, Carolina brings back linebacker Shaq Thompson, who has significantly improved over his first five seasons in the NFL. Other key returners include eighth-year defensive end Kawann Short, third-year cornerback Donte Jackson and sixth-year safety Tre Boston, with free agent signings Tahir Whitehead (linebacker) and Stephen Weatherly (defensive end) along with second-year linebacker Brian Burns also expected to make major contributions.
But I’m really not here to talk about the Panthers’ 2020 season. I will continue to be a fan moving forward, even if I don’t agree with some of the decisions owner David Tepper has made. I think Matt Rhule has a lot of potential as an NFL head coach, and I wish him nothing but success.
Nevertheless, I will miss the aforementioned trio of Kuechly, Olsen and Newton. Guys like that can’t be replaced overnight because in my opinion, all three are Hall of Fame worthy players. They have left an indelible mark on the Panthers, and that’s what I’m here to discuss.
Let’s begin with Kuechly, who recorded a franchise-record 1,092 tackles during his eight-year career. The ninth overall pick of the 2012 NFL draft, he was the 2012 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, the 2013 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, a seven-time Pro Bowler, a five-time first-team All-Pro and a two-time second-team All-Pro. He finished with 12.5 sacks, 18 interceptions, seven forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries and two defensive touchdowns.
Then there’s Olsen, who spent the first four seasons of his career with the Chicago Bears before being traded to the Panthers in 2011. Now a member of the Seattle Seahawks after signing with them in February, he is a three-time Pro Bowler and a two-time second-team All-Pro. He has 718 receptions for 8,444 yards and 59 TDs in his 13-year career, and he became the only tight end in NFL history to record three straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons from 2014-16.
Finally, let’s look at the nine-year career of Newton, who remains a free agent despite a memorable run with the Panthers. The No. 1 overall pick of the 2011 NFL draft, he was the 2011 Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year, the 2011 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, the 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player, the 2015 NFL Offensive Player of the Year, a three-time Pro Bowler and a one-time first-team All-Pro. He holds numerous franchise records and is the NFL’s all-time leader in rushing TDs by a quarterback (58) while completing 59.6% of his passes for 29,041 yards and 182 TDs.
I could go on and on about this trio of Panthers legends, but when you recount numbers like that, it’s obvious what they have meant to the franchise. In 2015, they helped lead Carolina to its second Super Bowl appearance following a 15-1 regular season. Additionally, the Panthers became the first NFC South team to win three consecutive division titles from 2013-15.
There’s so much to be proud of when reminiscing about the past nine seasons, and while the Panthers still haven’t lifted the Lombardi Trophy, they got mighty close just five years ago thanks in large part to the efforts of Kuechly, Olsen and Newton. Although I think it was a mistake to get rid of Olsen and Newton, I will fondly remember their time in Carolina and will continue to support them as they continue their careers.
As for the Panthers, well, who knows what the future holds. You never know what can happen in the NFL, especially with the league voting to add two more playoff teams in 2020. I don’t have high expectations for the upcoming season, but there’s a reason they play the games and you certainly can’t count Carolina out.
Josh McKinney is the sports editor for the Hickory Daily Record. Reach him at jmckinney@hickoryrecord.com.
