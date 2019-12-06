I recently read a newspaper article by Mr. Jay Robison in the Hickory Daily Record titled “How can we survive the spiritual wilderness? The article was well-written and well-positioned to speak of the many different trials people face and offered some wisdom about how we can work to overcome them.
Robison’s words made me think about two essential words: wilderness and compassion.
Wilderness is defined as a state of disorder or coming upon an uncultivated region; usually compared to a forest or a desert. Yet, there are also political terms related to wilderness. In the interim between the Great War and the Second World War, a figure returned to his country estate after suffering an immense failure and disappointment. There, he reformed himself into a master politician and leader who was called back into political service. His name was Winston Churchill. Robinson notes, “Life brings all of us wilderness experiences.” He’s right. After the Gallipoli Campaign during the Great War, Churchill was blamed and discredited as First Lord of the Admiralty, but in retreat, he found the will to serve again. He redefined himself and was convicted to speak out against the rise of Hitler’s National Socialist Party. He stayed committed. A failed First Lord was reappointed to the same position and eventually became the British Prime Minister as war clouds gathered again. Churchill had a sense he was destined for greatness. He planted himself in the faith concerning his own destiny. It proved true. In one of the darkest hours in world history, the free world found one of the leaders it needed.
Realizing other people go through wilderness experiences should help the rest of us act more compassionately, and hopefully, more kind. Just as important, such self-recognition may help us help others by assisting with their wilderness battles. Compassion is defined as suffering with another person in love, sorrow, or painful sympathy. By witnessing the peaks, valleys and deserts others carry, we realize over time people either love or hate. Very few are empty of sentiment. What do these feelings and emotions create in our own heart — a great sense of compassion; the realization there can be dignity in both loving and hating certain parts of the struggle. Compassion comes with understanding. When we are in the wilderness, or having a wilderness experience, we hopefully become more aware of the need for a firm foundation in life. According to Mr. Robison, one of the most important things we can do when enduring a wilderness experience is to hold on to faith in God and cry out to him. In his estimation, this also means wrestling with the deep questions of life.
In the midst of a wilderness experience people become aware of the toughness and resilience of their own hearts. In aiding someone through such an experience, we each learn how full or empty the well of compassion may be.
Planting one’s feet in a faith in destiny, a cause greater than oneself, or especially, a spiritual foundation can help all of us have a shot at overcoming the great difficulties of life and bring us from a personal valley up to a mountain of hope.
Can we stop the inevitable? Probably not, but we can gain the courage to deal with it all and put our best efforts out front of those things, however miniscule or mountainous, which dog us. Moreover, we can be love for others by putting them in front of ourselves. After all, what do we truly owe people? Simply to love them, and love often takes a well of compassion.
One of the main points Mr. Robison makes in his article is God and the Holy Spirit still have an opportunity to act in the midst of any struggle, any wilderness experience. It is in his nature to act. Looking to the Old Testament, Moses and the children of Israel were led through their wilderness with clouds by day and a pillar of fire by night. As the song goes, He knows the way through the wilderness.
Planting our feet in faith is an important step in almost every situation. Having a sense of conviction and being grounded in individual truths can certainly help. Moreover, having a belief for, and confidence in, the working of faith to bring things out for good can help all of us on the road of life.
When we struggle, we learn a lot of things about ourselves. If we’ve been fortunate to come through the wilderness, we’ve learned how to be brave. And maybe we can be more sensitive to the needs of others.
It is true, our lives will never be as perfect as we might want them to be, but if we are observant, we can have the courage to press forward with one foot in front of the other, being grounded in faith and knowing we have help.
