Column: Advice for graduates: Be purposeful, intentional, committed

Many graduations will look different this year. Some will be virtual. A few will be drive-in type. Some will be more traditional with modifications. Other graduations have been moved back to later months. Still, high school and college students have completed the work and deserve a great graduation sendoff however it occurs.
In a way, graduations may be "cooler" this year as universities and high schools work hard to find creative ways to acknowledge all the hard work students have accomplished both before and after the cancellation of physical school and the move towards more online learning. The pandemic may have stolen the traditional way schools end, but has not dampened the determination of individuals to provide an adequate marker to recognize student success. Kudos to them all.
So here are a couple of observations for graduates and all of us in this season of accomplishment.
Graduates, when diplomas are received, take a minute to remember all the people who influenced you and helped you along the way. Be mindful of the individuals who took the time to mentor you and encourage you. Remember the ones who allowed you to stand on their shoulders. Be conscious of those figures, large and small, who made a difference during the different stages of your life. And now, be prepared to be a giant for others so you can serve them by allowing opportunities for them to stand on your shoulders.
Remember life is not about all the academic degrees one receives, but what one does with what has been learned. Use this accomplishment to continue to be the author of your own story. Continue to be a lifelong learner.
You have studied for tests and classwork, now study for life. Someone said there is no education like adversity. Be prepared to have some. In those moments, you might need help. Do not be afraid to ask for it. Advice tends to be as good as the person giving it to you. Such is a reminder to cultivate friendships and seek good mentors.
Part of the education you received stems from the passions one keeps in life. Passions come from deep inside you. Keep the things you are most passionate about, but never be afraid to learn some new things; considering how you can further use your passions and education for the benefit of yourself and others.
Remember there are times which are going to try your soul. It is possible the coronavirus may change a lot of things about education and graduations in the future, but there is one thing these last few weeks have shown us in some way - the ability to be resilient. Getting through an issue, accepting responsibility for failure, and continuing to learn are helpful things which will make you successful moving forward. All the finest self-help books in the world will never really be able to help you. They can guide, but the trigger of change and growth belongs to you, alone.
As you reflect on crossing the stage, whether virtually or in person, remember your generation of graduates has been recognized as one of the most compassionate and generous. Never lose those two qualities of heart and mind. Keep going. Keep being great examples of these virtues.
The greatest virtues come from someplace higher inside us. Never be afraid to look to the heavens for strength. Today, many people are soured on the idea of prayer. Never be afraid to pray.
One last thing, as you reach this milestone of success, your mission in life has either been written already on the tablet of your heart or will be discovered by you in the near future. A meaningful life is a purposeful one. Be purposeful. Be intentional. Do some things no one else has been brave enough to do.
One of the greatest things about education is the ability to learn any subject "line by line." This is how many of us grow as individuals, too. When you find a truth which benefits you, share it with the rest of us. Moreover, hold onto it so it can be a lighthouse for you in darker times.
A great man once encouraged others to go out and make gentle the life of the world. He grew in and through his life. He matured and became a great man because he listened. Then, he committed his life somewhere and in some place. Such remains our challenge. You have a big part in the task ahead to continue to make this county, this state, this country, this world a just and better place. It will not happen because we wish it so. We all must step into the work.
You graduates will never forget this moment or this time. Hats off to you.
Congratulations.
Brent Tomberlin is a social studies teacher at South Caldwell High School.
