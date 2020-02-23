December 23, 1944 - February 21, 2020 Judith Miriam Friedman Zofnas, 75, of Hickory, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory. Born Dec. 23, 1944, in Denver, Colo., she was the daughter of the late George Samuel Friedman and Norma Green Friedman. Judith was of the Jewish faith and a retired LPN with Carolinas Medical Center. She is survived by her husband, Melvin Zofnas of the home; daughters, Jennifer Lynn Zofnas Holt of King, Deborah Zofnas Reid and husband, Steven, of Hickory,; grandchildren, Alyssa, Alec, Dylan and Ally. A graveside service will be held in the National VA Cemetery in Salisbury. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

To send flowers to the family of Judith Miriam Zofnas, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 28
Graveside
Friday, February 28, 2020
10:00AM
VA National Cemetery
501 Statesville Blvd.
Salisbury, NC 28144
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Judith Miriam's Graveside begins.

Tags