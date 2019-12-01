NEWTON Vicki McConnell Yount of Newton passed away from this earthly existence Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in preparation to ascend to that house not made with hands, eternal in the heavens, after five years of declining health. Born Feb. 14, 1948, in Newton, Vicki was the daughter of the late James Thomas McConnell and Betty Shook McConnell. Vicki graduated from Newton-Conover High School and attended Lees-McRae College. In addition to her father and mother, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, James and Gertrude McConnell and Paul and Floy Shook; and nephew, Joseph Martin McConnell. Vicki was a member of First United Methodist Church in Newton. She retired from the marketing department at Duke Energy after 33 years of service. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 38 years, James "Jim" Franklin Yount; son, Jason McConnell Yount of the home; one brother, James Kenneth "Kenny" McConnell and wife, Vickie Hunsucker McConnell; a nephew, James Bradford "Brad" McConnell; great-niece, Peyton Elizabeth McConnell; and great-nephew, Joseph "Joey" McConnell. A service of remembrance will be held Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 2 p.m., at First United Methodist Church in Newton, with the Rev. Laura "Willis" Greene officiating. The family will receive friends in the Gomedela Room at the church from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m., prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 926, Newton, NC 28658; or Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. The family wants to thank their friends and the nurses and support staff at Carolina Caring for their loving care and support. The family is particularly grateful for all of the loving caregivers that have assisted the family. Condolences may be sent to the Yount family at www.bennettfuneralservice.com. The Yount family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.
