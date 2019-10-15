PINE KNOLL SHORES The Rev. Glenn A. Yount, 97, formerly of Hickory, passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at his residence, in Pine Knoll Shores. He was born April 9, 1922, to the late Hugh P. Yount and Myrtle Seaboch Yount, in Catawba County. The Rev. Glenn A. Yount was a graduate of Hickory High School in 1937, Lenoir-Rhyne College in 1941, and The Lutheran Southern Seminary in 1944. Following his graduation, he served these congregations: St. Paul's Lutheran Church ELCA in Startown; Immanuel Lutheran Church in Rockwell; Bethphage Lutheran Church in Lincolnton; Cedar Grove Lutheran Church in Vale; St. Lukes Lutheran Church in Bear Poplar; Shiloh Lutheran Church in Bethlehem; and Amazing Grace Lutheran Church in Granite Falls. Glenn A. Yount is thankful, above all else, for the unbelievable privilege of preaching the Gospel, Jesus Christ, and Him crucified and risen and to the Churches who gave calls to do this, plus years of Pulpit Supply. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Sigmon Yount; a brother; and a sister. Survivors include his daughter, Susan Peacock and husband, Maurice, of Pine Knoll Shores; son, Tony Yount of Utah; and grandson, Reece Peacock. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 4 p.m., at Grace Chapel at Lenoir-Rhyne University. Bishop Tim Smith will be officiating the service. Memorials may be made to Lenoir-Rhyne University, P.O. Box 7467, Hickory, NC 28603. Condolences may be left at www.hickoryfh.com. Arrangements are with Hickory Funeral Home.
