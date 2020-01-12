HICKORY Reilly Walker Yount, of Hickory, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Carolina Caring Hospice House in Newton. Born Oct. 9, 1953, in Hickory, he was the son of the late Dorothy Woolley Yount and Darrell Raymond Yount. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jeffrey Yount; and a special aunt, Merle A. Woolley. He is survived by his sister, Darrelyn Yount Cooper; brother, Blakely Raymond Yount; special aunts and uncles, Shirley and Charles Rhodes, Patsy and Jack Hovis, and Jean Frank; a special cousin, Threna Whisnant; stepmother, Doris Yount; and a number of cousins. Reilly attended Hickory High School. He graduated from Western Carolina University in 1977 with a Bachelor of Science in Education. He was a beloved and dedicated art teacher in the Newton-Conover School System for 35 years. He also managed the school system's Alpine Tower and conducted after school climbing experiences for middle school students. Upon retirement Reilly pursued his own artistic interests. He became a gifted glass artist who created beautiful fused glass pieces. He enjoyed showing and selling his creations at craft shows and in the gift shop at the Hickory Museum of Art. Reilly was an active member of the Hickory Museum of Art where he taught and took classes, and was a member of St. Andrew's Lutheran Church. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday evening, Jan. 13, at Bass-Smith Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 14, at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church. Burial will follow the service at Catawba Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658; St Andrew's Lutheran Church, 629 8th St. NE, Hickory, NC 28601; or the Hickory Museum of Art, 243 3rd Ave. NE, Hickory, NC 28601. Condolences may be sent to www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com. Bass-Smith funeral Home is serving the family of Reilly Walker Yount.
Yount, Reilly Walker
Service information
Jan 13
Visitation
Monday, January 13, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Bass-Smith Funeral Home & Crematory
334 2nd Street, NW
Hickory, NC 28601
Jan 14
Service
Tuesday, January 14, 2020
11:00AM
St. Andrews Lutheran Church
629 8th St., NE
Hickory, NC 28601
