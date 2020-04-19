July 27, 1940 - April 15, 2020 James Otis Yount, of Granite Falls, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at Mission Hospital in Asheville. Born July 27, 1940, in Caldwell County he was the son of the late Otis Henry Yount and Vergie Cannon Yount. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, J.D. Yount; and two sisters, Polly Yount and Louise Bumgarner. James was a U.S. Army veteran and member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. He was a manager for Flowers Auto Parts for 30 years and served as a member and past Captain of Lovelady Rescue Squad for 25 years. James was an avid gardener and an ACC Basketball fan. He loved all animals, especially his dog, Boomer. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Judy Starnes Yount of the home; daughters, Jamie Day and husband, Kim, of Granite Falls, Jennifer Yount of Hickory; two brothers, Vernon Yount and wife, Linda, of Lenoir, Danny Yount (who by James and Judy considered him as their own son) and wife, Pam, of Granite Falls; five sisters, Willie Sue Crouch, Gail Bumgarner and husband, the Rev. Clyde Bumgarner, Dorothy "Dot" Kirby and husband, Fred, Mary Ann Smith, Jane Carusone and husband, Pat all of Granite Falls; two grandchildren, Brian James Day and wife, Kayla, Jason Yount and wife, Ashley; two great-grandchildren, Zoey and Dakota Yount; and many special nieces and nephews. Mr. Yount will lie in state from 12 to 5 p.m., Sunday, April 19, at Bass-Smith Granite. A private graveside service will be held for the family. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com
