CONOVER Helen Isabell Yount, 97, of Conover, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. A graveside service to celebrate Helen's life will be held Friday, Nov. 1, at 2 p.m., at Eastview Cemetery in Newton.The family will receive friends following the service. The Yount family is in the care of Bennett Funeral Service of Conover, 828-465-2111.