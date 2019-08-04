HILDEBRAN On Saturday Aug. 3, 2019, Ruby Lowman Young was met by her loving husband and daughter in Heaven. Ruby was born Nov. 11, 1929, in Catawba County to the late Dorse Lee Lowman and Maude Anne Cloninger. Ruby was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a seamstress, sewing clothes for her family; and will be remembered as a wonderful homemaker. Ruby co-authored a book titled The Lowman Family that won an award from the state of North Carolina. She was an active member at Henry River Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Edward Young; daughter, Paulette Wright; grandson, Tommy Page; sister, Margaret Smith; and brothers, Clinton Lowman and Grady Lowman. Survivors include, her sons, Roddy Young and wife, Leona, of Hickory, Gene Young and wife, Nancy, of Murrells Inlet, S.C., and John Mark Young and wife, Kimberly, of Icard; daughter, Robin Young Brown of Hickory; grandchildren, Charles Wright, II, Brian Wright and wife, Theresa, Jonathan Young and wife, Julia, Justin Young and wife, Lynn, Hillary Kline and husband, Scott, Jarrod Young and wife, Karen, Emily Workman and husband, Nathan, Monica Brown, Haley Hamilton and husband, Brice Dennie, Zachary Harris and wife, Kelly, and Mathew Harris; great-grandchildren, Kenna and Sydney Young; Owen, Alden, and Ruby Page; Holden Webb; Joclyn Young; Karmen, and Jacob Young; Everette Workman; Clyde and Trey Hamilton; Jasmine and Justice Brown; and Helena, Madison, and India Harris. Also surviving are sister, Mildred Lowman Speagle, son-in-law, Charles Wright; and special family friends, Kathy Cohan and Susan Haire. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., Monday, Aug. 5, at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese. A funeral service will be held Monday, at 3 p.m., in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service with the Rev. Rick Hudson officiating. Interment will follow in the Henry River Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Costner officiating. An online guestbook and obituary is available at www.heritagefuneralservices.com. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory is serving the Young family.
