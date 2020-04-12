November 29, 1938 - April 10, 2020 Pearl Dorothea Littleton Young, 81, of Conover, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at her home. Born Nov. 29, 1938, in Manhattan, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late James W. Littleton and Pearl Earhart Littleton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred "Al" John Young; and a grandson, Mike Young. Survivors include four daughters, Susan Young and husband, Michael, of Conover, Karen Young of Conover, Lynette Young of Naples, Fla., and Dorothea "Dee" Estes and husband, Jim, of Terrell; seven grandchildren, Hope Galloway and husband, Brian, Val Vasquez and wife, Erin, Tyler Young, Maura Estes, Jay Estes, Charles Coffey, and Caroline Coffey; two great-grandchildren, Jasmine and Drake Galloway; three sisters, Virginia L. Mohler and husband, Barry, of Reading, Pa., Barbara L. Krukowski of Hickory, Joyce Donovan of Fla.; and brother, James Littleton and wife, Glenda, of Mt. Airy. A private family graveside service will be held at Catawba Memorial Park. A public celebration of her life will be held at a later date. www.bass-smithfuneralhome.com

