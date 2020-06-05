Young, Mary Ellen Lynn

August 30, 1942 - June 3, 2020 Mary Ellen Lynn Young, 77, of Hickory, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at her residence. Born in Catawba County, Aug. 30, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Fannie Hildebran Lynn. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harley Young; her son, Jeff York; sisters, Myrtle Dowell, Ellen Young, Frances "Pig" Price and Betty Jane Lynn; five brothers, Floyd Lynn, Cecil Lynn, Pete Lynn, and Joe Lynn; and brothers-in-law, Marshall Berry and Darrel Young. A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, she will be deeply missed by family and friends. She is survived by son, Jimmy Young and wife, Elizabeth, of Hickory; daughter, Melissa Starnes; grandsons, Patrick Young and Matthew Starnes; granddaughter, Macy McCombs; sisters, Nettie Berry, Carel Shipman and husband, Larry, and Kathy Young; stepdaughter, Marcia Young; niece, Gail Migielicz; and great-granddaughter, Mahayla Starnes. Mrs. Young will lie in state today (Friday, June 5), from 4 to 7 p.m., at Hickory Funeral Home; family will not be present. The family will receive friends Saturday, June 6, from 10 to 11 a.m., at Faith Olive Baptist Church. The funeral service will be follow at 11 a.m., with Pastor Arthur Yount officiating. Burial will follow in church cemetery. Hickory Funeral Home www.hickoryfh.com
