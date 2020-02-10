December 9, 1926 - February 8, 2020 "Pepsi" Jack Young, named George Homer Young Jr. by his mother and nicknamed Jack by his father was born Dec. 9, 1926, in Mitchell County. He was preceded in death by his parents, George H. and Cordie Love Young; brothers, Finley Love and wife, Edith, Ray Young and wife, Dora Lou, Edward Young; and sister, Melba Miller and husband, Howard. In the winter of 1944, before his 18th birthday, during World War II, Jack left home in Spruce Pine with his best friend, Charles Silvers to serve in the Merchant Marines. His training was at Sheepshead Bay, N.Y. All of the young men swam in icy water as part of their survival training. Jack developed pneumonia and was in the hospital when his group deployed on a Liberty ship taking supplies to the troops overseas. The ship was torpedoed a few weeks later; all lives were lost. Pneumonia saved Jack's life. On Feb. 8, 2020, after a long and God-blessed life, pneumonia came again. After his time in the Merchant Marines, Jack returned home and married Mary Sue Roach in June 1947. In 1949 they moved to Detroit, Mich., for work in the auto industry. A son, Gary Michael, was born in August 1950. Having had enough of life in the north, the young family moved back to Spruce Pine, where Jack took a job with the police department. He became Chief of Police in Spruce Pine and served the town until 1954, when he took a job offer with Pepsi Cola. A daughter, Deborah, was born in April 1954. Jack became manager of the Pepsi Cola bottling plant in Spruce Pine, covering Mitchell, Avery, Yancey, and Watauga counties for the Hickory franchise. He was with Pepsi for 34 years before retiring. As a child Jack played on the pile of stones that were used to build the First Baptist Church. He attended and was a long-standing member of the First Baptist Church of Spruce Pine, where he served as a deacon and Sunday school teacher. He attended regularly as long as he was physically able and when he could not he listened faithfully on the radio. Jack is survived by his wife of 72 years, Mary Sue; son, Gary; daughter, Deborah Tolley and husband, Keith; grandchildren, Melissa Woody and husband, Dailen, Daniel Mark, Scott Anthony Tolley and wife, Jessi, John Michael Tolley and wife, Brittany; great-grandchildren, Caden James Young, Sophia Grace Woody, Maddox Isaiah Woody, Addie Jade Young, Dawsyn Belle Tolley, Dallas Jackson Tolley, Jace Anthony Tolley; and numerous nephews and nieces. The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence at the funeral service for Jack Young Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 3 p.m., at the First Baptist Church of Spruce Pine, with Dr. Rocky Branch officiating. A time to support the family, share memories and receive friends will be held at the church from 1:30 to 3 p.m., prior to the service. Interment will be in the Spruce Pine Memorial Cemetery. Words of comfort may be e-mailed to the family by going to our website www.webbfh.com. and selecting Jack Young's name. Webb Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Young family. Mr. Young's obituary has also been posted on Facebook. Webb Funeral Home - Spruce Pine www.webbfh.com
Breaking
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
WE BUY JUNK CARS Pay in CASH by Landshapes Call 828-320-4239
Union Grove Tree Service 60 Ft Bucket Truck, Stump Grinding Complete Removal Round Overs - Trimming Firewood available Free Estimates -Fully Insured "In God We Trust" Jerry Ireland 704-539-4904 or Cell 704-500-6343
ROCKY TOP TREE SERVICES & LANDSCAPING Removals Trimming Topping Excavating Stump Grinding Fencing 24 Hour Emergency Service 26 Years in Business. Licensed & Insured. Reasonable rates. Free estimates 828-493-3449