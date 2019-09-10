CONNELLY SPRINGS Mr. Hubert P. Young, 84, of Connelly Springs, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. Funeral services for Hubert P. Young will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 11, in the Chapel of Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Heritage Funeral Service in Valdese. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory is assisting the Young family.
