NEWTON Dorothy "Dot" Elizabeth Shrum Reinhardt Young, 91, of Newton, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Carolina Caring in Newton. Born March 30, 1928, in Mecklenburg County, she was the daughter of the late Clyde Franklin Shrum and Annie Evelyn Player Shrum. Dorothy was a member of First Baptist Church in Hildebran, and had retired as a dental assistant. She enjoyed sewing and spending time with her friends and family. In addition to her parents, Dot was preceded in death by her first husband, Jimmie Reinhardt; her second husband, Clifford R. Young; brother, Frank Shrum; sister, Faye Shrum Hines; and brother-in-law, Bill Hines. Survivors include her sister, Barbara S. Huffstetler and husband, Dwight "Whity," of Claremont; brothers, Ray Shrum and wife, Billie, of Newton, Ralph "Pete" Shrum and wife, Rubie, of Newton; stepson, Clifford S. Young and wife, Janice, of Newton; and numerous nieces and nephews. Although Dot did not have any biological children, she had raised two children, Patsy B. Hallman and Jerry Bolick. The funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 15, in the Chapel of Drum Funeral Home in Conover, with Chaplain Bruce Dayton officiating. Burial will follow at Catawba Memorial Park in Hickory. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m., prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.drumfh-conover.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 220, Hildebran, NC, 28637. The Young family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Conover.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@hickoryrecord.com.
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY
Funeral Homes
Latest Local Offers
828-442-7224 TREE SERVICE Mike Carr Bucket Truck Services Trimming, Shaping, Full Take Down Stump Grinding, Brush Chipping Lot Clearing & Logging Excavation Services Log Length Firewood 24 HR emergency Storm Clean Up FULLY INSURED FREE ESTIMATES
MASTER PAINTING Interior, Exterior Residential, Commercial Industrial Sheet rock, wood replacement Power Washing, Decks, Sr Discount Over 30 yrs exp. Schedule FREE estimate Call 631-767-8514
ONE WOMAN CLEANING MACHINE
VIP HOSPITALITY PACKAGE GIVE-AWAY! Sponsored by: NC EDUCATION LOTTERY